The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk – Bremer Counties is hosting a brunch and suffrage panel from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the YWCA in Waterloo.

The focus is the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. The panel will address “Hard Won, Not Done: Achievements and Challenges.”

Panel members are Michael Blackwell, Director Emeritus, UNI Center for Multicultural Education; Cate Palczewski, Professor, UNI Communication Studies; Paul Pate, Secretary of State for Iowa; and Jayme Renfro, Assistant Professor, UNI Political Science. Panel Chair is Yeshi Abebe, member, League Board.

To register for brunch and panel, RSVP to Cindy Wells at cjwsews@mchsi.com or call 319-404-7308. Public is invited. Cost is $12, payable at door.