Join us for a virtual panel on Voting from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. We will use Facebook Live. The public can view it on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague.
Yeshi Abebe will serve as the moderator. The panel will include: Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor; Shelly Wolf, Bremer County Auditor; Lea Ann Saul, Black Hawk County Republican Chair; Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democratic Chair; Paul Pate, Iowa State Secretary of State; and Terese Grant, League of Women Voters Iowa President. The Panel is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties.
Questions can be submitted as comments on the Facebook page, or submitted prior to the event at lwvbkb@gmail.com.