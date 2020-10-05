Many people who plan on casting their ballot in each election have turned to the resources of the League of Women Voters at the local and national level to help them make their choices.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still in force, one of the LWV’s Black Hawk and Bremer county chapter’s major events had to be revamped for 2020. Instead of having a live candidate forum, this year’s edition will go virtual.
The League will hold three online forums during the month of October, mostly dealing with the races in the Legislature. The event that covers Bremer County for House District 63 and Senate District 32 will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on Zoom and simulcast on Facebook.
Jean Seeland, forum organizer for the LWVBHBC, said the public will be able to watch the forums and submit questions via the chapter’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague. Queries can also be sent ahead of time to her at seeland@q.com.
The moderator of the Bremer County forum will be Michelle Temeyer, while chapter president Cherie Dargan will screen the questions live.
The other two forums will be Thursday for the local Black Hawk County candidates — e.g. sheriff, auditor, recorder and supervisor — and Oct. 15 for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls-area legislative candidates — House Districts 59-62 and Senate District 30. Both of those would also be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook.
Seeland said it was simpler to have the Zoom meeting broadcast on Facebook for the public to watch.
“We’d have to send out all of these Zoom invitations, you know what I mean, if we did it all over Zoom,” Seeland said. “People will be able to ask questions on Facebook.”
Seeland added that the LWVBHBC held a legislative wrap-up with the Cedar Valley metro legislators in July following the delayed end to the 2020 session virtually. In past years, the gatherings were held in the now-former Area Education Agency 237 facility on Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls.
“That seemed to work just fine,” she said. “It keeps people safe. The last thing we want to do is attract people into a room where a spread might happen.
“It worked well. We started to adapt and do what we needed to do. We just think these forums are important enough that we’re willing to try it in this format. We just didn’t not want to do the format.”
As of Friday afternoon, Seeland said that the two Democratic challengers for the two legislative seats that serve Bremer County — Carissa Froyum, of Denver, for House 63 and Pam Egli, of Waverly, for Senate 32 — have committed to appear. The incumbents — State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R- Janesville, and State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence — hadn’t yet responded to their invitations.
“I have sent (Salmon and Johnson) both emails, and I have sent them a formal letter,” Seeland said. “I’m hoping to hear from them.”
The Bremer County forum will only focus on those two races and not the sole county-level contested race — Supervisor District 1 between incumbent Republican Ken Kammeyer and Democratic challenger Dean Mitchell.
She added that although both House 63 and Senate 32 extend into Black Hawk County but north of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, the earlier forums will only focus on the races of interest to the metro.
“That’s why we decided to a separate one for Bremer County,” she said. “It gets really cumbersome, especially over Zoom if you have too many candidates at any one time. It was easier just to do the metro ones and then do another forum for Bremer County.”
Seeland said the expectation of these three forums is to help educate potential voters to make a good decision when they either enter the voting booth on Nov. 3 or mark their absentee ballot at home or at the courthouse.
“They know something about the candidates for whom they are voting,” she said.
Because hundreds of thousands of voters are wary of the coronavirus and wanted to be sure they are safe when voting, they have made absentee ballot requests by mail. Auditors across the state were expected to mail them out Monday.
Seeland supports any reason to expand access to voting, especially in the 100th anniversary year of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
“When we planned these forums, I didn’t think about that people would start early voting,” she said. “I would think that the people who would send in (votes) prior to any of our forums would have probably made up their mind.
“These forums are for those who have not made up their minds, and we hope that these forums would help people make up their minds. The presidential debates, they’re happening after a lot of early voting. There’s nothing much we can do about it.”