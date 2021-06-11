DES MOINES – They say fairytales are make-believe, a fantasy script with a magical ending.
Waverly-Shell Rock proved them wrong.
A story nearly a quarter-century in the making marked its completion with the “fairytale” ending that has been missing since W-SR’s inaugural season.
The Go-Hawks completed their historic run with a 5-1 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state championship at James W. Cownie Soccer Park on Friday, securing the program’s first state title.
Senior Kenzie Roling scored four goals and finished the season with an unprecedented 76 goals. Sophomore Anna Stromberg also scored.
The Go-Hawks withstood a one-hour, three-minute weather delay before reaching “legend” status and cementing themselves in history.
