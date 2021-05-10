While the timing could be coincidental, state House and Senate Republicans are in the middle of negotiating an element of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ tax plan that would shift mental health coverage from county property taxes to the state’s general fund during Mental Health Awareness Month.
Of course, the Legislature had planned to be adjourned before May, but the final details of the budget, along with other unresolved issues, forced lawmakers to stay in Des Moines past the April 30 deadline.
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said House members are concerned the budget is whole not just for Fiscal Year 2022, which is what they are working on now, but out into the future.
“That’s the biggest concern, making sure that we can make this major change, that we can do it and still be in a good fiscal position,” Salmon told Waverly Newspapers by phone Saturday afternoon. “The second concern is making sure we can control the costs when the state takes it over.”
She added the GOP is worried about making sure the outcomes are measurable, so the state could know the investment is justified.
“Putting that into place … is really important,” she said. “I know House leaders have been working with the governor and the Senate to make sure that we can do all of those things. There’s a lot of negotiations going on regarding that.”
Bremer County Case Manager Jan Heidemann has been following the negotiations via summaries provided by the East Central Region. Bremer County is one of nine, along with Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones and Linn counties, that pools its resources to provide mental health and disability services for their residents.
She said in discussions with regional officials, she learned the differences in fund balances between what the Senate has passed and what the House is proposing is a sticking point.
“The fund balances would be ratcheted down, and that there was not a risk pool,” Heidemann said in a phone interview Friday afternoon, “and instead, there was more of an incentive.
“It shifts that tax burden, so it would be a property tax relief, but then at the state level, we would have to maintain – the Legislature would have to promise to maintain – that level of funding.”
Heidemann believed a portion of the state’s sales tax could be utilized for the mental health fund, as Reynolds had proposed as part of her plan a year ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That proposal would have added 1 cent to the sales tax, with part going to mental health and five-eighths of a cent going to natural resources – which voters approved in 2010 in a ballot initiative.
Salmon said the penny sales tax increase is not part of this proposal.
“It’s finding a pathway to take the burden of providing mental health services off the property tax payer and onto the state,” she said. “Part of that discussion is definitely in focus.”
However, the funding mechanism is still in negotiations, she said.
“I’m told it’s getting close,” Salmon said. “When they came out of negotiations (Friday), we were told it’s getting very close. I would hope by (the end of this week), we would see something.”
Currently, Heidemann said the East Central Region is doing OK financially.
“We are able to fund the needs that we have seen,” she said. “At this point, we have been fortunate enough to be able to continue on with the services that we have budgeted for.”
She added the offerings in Bremer County have benefitted from the additional property tax base from places like Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Dubuque during the time that ECR has been in operation.
“They have different services that Bremer County really was not financially – we couldn’t offer it,” Heidemann said. “We didn’t have the population base. We didn’t have the providers. I’m thinking of crisis services. It’s really hard to find a crisis counselor to stay in Bremer County, to be housed out of Bremer County.”
If the state takes over, Heidemann wasn’t sure how different services would be, as the state has mandated certain core services, which the region has been providing.
“If the state were to buy out the system, as long as they were to continue to fund at that level, we should be able to maintain the services we have,” she said. “The hope would be to improve and increase the services we can offer.”
Salmon said lawmakers want to see all Iowans pay to support mental health services, not just having it fall upon property tax payers.
“It’s the services that are used by all Iowans,” Salmon said. “It’s only fair that all Iowans pay in. It’s just the devil is in the details and making sure that we get the details ironed out so that it’s a workable situation, especially for the budget going forward.”
She said the timing of the discussion for the budget was due to the revenue estimates coming in during March, which kept the process on hold until the last few weeks of the session schedule.
“There’s a lot of big decisions and a lot of moving parts,” Salmon said.
She estimated it could take a couple of weeks to get everything finalized.
Heidemann had not discussed the bill with either Salmon or State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence.
“My one worry is that sometimes the state promises and later retracts, even within the bill that I saw,” Heidemann said. “It talks about a backfill, and the state had promised in a previous legislation maintaining a backfill amount (for property taxes), and now they’re removing that, so they’re kind of breaking that promise.
“If you promise you’re going to provide this funding, (I’m worried that) they’ll break that promise.”