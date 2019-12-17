If you are unable to attend this meeting, please notify the office two days in advance.
Call to Order:
Roll Call: (Carver, Cashman, Johnson, Neuendorf, Pins, Solheim, Winter)
Approve Minutes :
Regular Business:
1. Pool Wages — Lifeguard Certifications (Survey)
2. Tennis Court Agreement with Wartburg
3. South Riverside Outdoor Shelter
4. 2020-2021 Budget Review
Director’s Report:
• Youth Ball Diamonds Update
• Exchange Building Update
• Candlelight Walk
• Equipment Bids
• Toshia Burrell
• Community Gardens Story on KWWL
• Science Club Tree Brochure
• Streetscape
• Tree in Brookwood Park
Chairperson’s Report:
Calendar
Dec. 19 Commission Meeting
Dec. 19 Budgets due to Administration
Dec. 24-25 City Offices Closed- Happy Holidays!
Jan. 1 City Offices Closed-Happy New Year!
Jan. 6 Council Meeting
Jan. 16 Commission Meeting (If Necessary)
Jan. 20 Council Meeting
Jan. 25 City Council Budget Session I
Adjournment: