If you are unable to attend this meeting, please notify the office two days in advance.

Call to Order:

Roll Call: (Carver, Cashman, Johnson, Neuendorf, Pins, Solheim, Winter)

Approve Minutes :

Regular Business:

1. Pool Wages — Lifeguard Certifications (Survey)

2. Tennis Court Agreement with Wartburg

3. South Riverside Outdoor Shelter

4. 2020-2021 Budget Review

Director’s Report:

• Youth Ball Diamonds Update

• Exchange Building Update

• Candlelight Walk

• Equipment Bids

• Toshia Burrell

• Community Gardens Story on KWWL

• Science Club Tree Brochure

• Streetscape

• Tree in Brookwood Park

Chairperson’s Report:

Calendar

Dec. 19 Commission Meeting

Dec. 19 Budgets due to Administration

Dec. 24-25 City Offices Closed- Happy Holidays!

Jan. 1 City Offices Closed-Happy New Year!

Jan. 6 Council Meeting

Jan. 16 Commission Meeting (If Necessary)

Jan. 20 Council Meeting

Jan. 25 City Council Budget Session I

Adjournment: