It was not Mark Twain, but Harry Leon Wilson who said, in summary, golf is a good walk spoiled.
However, thousands are finding a good walk enhanced by the ancient Scottish game’s distant cousin, disc golf. And the growth in the sport has one local group looking to enhance its current facility.
The Waverly Leisure Services Commission on Thursday considered a proposal to expand the nine-hole Brookwood Park Disc Golf Course to 18 holes and have it redesigned to follow the Cedar River, links-style, toward Cedar River Parkway.
According to a PowerPoint presentation by Director Garret Riordan, the sport has been increasing in popularity as it helps people be active, especially true for college students and younger players who can’t make the investment in golf clubs. Instead of paying anywhere between $250 and thousands of dollars, players can buy a set of frisbee-like discs for as little as $25, both according to Google searches on the subject.
But with this trend, Riordan noted the quality of the courses available in Waverly lags behind other nearby towns. There are two nine-hole courses in town, Brookwood and one on the Wartburg College campus.
Riordan told Waverly Newspapers Monday that the presentation was more for information about a future budgetary item for the expansion of the park. Two of the commission members are avid disc golfers.
"They've put in a lot of time looking into how we can improve it and make it better," Riordan said.
"We'll end up having some action with the commission down the road, and then, assuming the commission is all on board with it… then it would be me putting a part of it into the budget, and when that gets approved by the council… I'll show them that's why this is in the budget and what we plan to do."
The considerations are planned to be taken up sometime in 2022 with the expansion ready by 2023.
The disc golf track at Brookwood was established in 1996, designed by local disc golf professional Tom Hausmann. The nine holes each have professional-length tee pads, while amateur-length pads grace eight of them, with a basket to catch the frisbees at the end of each fairway.
However, the Brookwood Park course baskets have sustained much wear and tear over the last 25 years, especially when the Cedar floods the park. Following the spring 2018 flood, the water and some ice destroyed the baskets, which four were replaced in the fall of 2020.
Riordan’s presentation noted several challenges to the current course on top of the damaged baskets. The fifth and ninth holes are difficult to find for new players, and several of the hole signs are missing. The tee pads are in poor shape, while the fourth and eighth holes put the boat ramp in play.
However, there are some strengths to Brookwood Park, with the fourth basket on the side of a hill being a unique feature. There are some longer holes that can challenge players, with elevation changes on Nos. 5 and 6, and the sixth basket lies under the soon-to-be-demolished Green Bridge.
It also has a quick time to get in a round of just 45 minutes, and the park is well maintained.
However, the course ranks 13th of the 20 disc golf courses within a 25-mile radius of Waverly, scoring 3.1 out of 5 in the rankings by the UDisk scorekeeping app. The highest-ranked in the area is 18-hole Big Woods Park in Cedar Falls with a 4.3 rating, followed by 27-hole Exchange Park in Waterloo and 18-hole Sportsmans Park in Charles City, each with a 4.1 rating.
In the recommendation, the layout of the course would be moved away from the riverbanks and utilize new landscapes between the park and Cedar River Parkway, at two points crossing Eighth Street Southeast to play holes 10 to 14. It would also utilize the prairie island for the eighth and 16th holes.
It also would have several practice baskets to allow for warmups like on a regular golf course.
Some of the advantages noted by Riordan were taking the boat ramp out of play and not having to worry about flooding, being attractive to players from outside of town, and it would be more visible to the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex, as well as the currently under construction Cedar River Park baseball/softball fields.
Equipment for the new course would be approximately $13,705, which includes a 20% contingency, and when extras like garbage cans, pea gravel, extra sleeves, benches and practice baskets are added, that would be around $21,734 estimated. Funding would include a $10,000 contribution by the city, $4,000 in grants, $6,000 from hole sponsorships and $2,400 in proceeds from tournaments.
Riordan said having the improved course will give residents something else to do in the outdoors.
"Over the years, the (current course) has taken some pretty big hits, and we haven't kept it up nearly as much as we'd like to," he said. "It's very difficult where it's located (to do so).
"When we move that to the south further, it'll be out of the floodway, so we would be able to keep it up better. People will seek it out. I think will be some avid golfers who will use it, and I think you might find me down there during lunch sometime using it."