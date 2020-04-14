The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is calling on the citizens of Waverly to join us in celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Arbor Day is an annual observance that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care. To honor this day, we are hosting a tree drawing contest for children age 2 to 18.
There will be three age divisions: ages 2-5, ages 6-12 and ages 13-18. Children and teens are asked to draw, color, or create a drawing (size 8½ x 11) of what Arbor Day means to them.
Drawings can be mailed to City of Waverly, 200 First St. NE, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, or emailed to jtroyna@ci.waverly.ia.us. Photos of posters will also be accepted. The deadline is Thursday, April 23.
Once collected, the Waverly Trees Forever Committee will select a winner from each age division. Winners will receive $10 in Waverly dollars. Winners will be announced by May 1.
This is a great opportunity for families to learn more about Arbor Day and the importance of trees to our lives and community. Arbor Day history and resources can be found online at https://www.arborday.org/celebrate/.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.