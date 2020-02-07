The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department is currently accepting applications for seasonal employees. Positions include 7-month Maintenance positions with Parks, Cemetery and Golf Course for mowing, weed eating, and general maintenance work. Employment starts at $9.50 per hour.
Some duties include:
*Flower watering and care
*Beautification of the downtown area
*Trimming
*Painting
*Playground maintenance
*Ball diamond maintenance
*General Park and Golf Course maintenance
*Mowing
*Weed eating
Positions also available as Swimming Pool Lifeguards, Cashiers, Managers, and Pro Shop Attendants.
Applications are available online at www.waverlyia.com on the employment link, or at the Leisure Services Office at 200 First St. NE, Waverly, IA 50677, office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information and a listing of seasonal job openings, come into City Hall or contact the Leisure Services Department at 319-352-6263.