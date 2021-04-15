Because the Monday evening class filled up so quickly, the Waverly Leisure Services Department will offer a second group of Dog Obedience classes at the Waverly Bark Park starting Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The second class will meet on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and will be one hour long for six weeks. This class also is limited to six people. Participants must register in advance to join the class. The deadline to register is April 26, 2021.
The cost of the class is $140 with a $20 discount for those that register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.
Requirements:
All dogs must be current on vaccinations including Rabies, Distemper/Parvo and Bordatella and free from visible infections, parasites, and communicable diseases. Proof of vaccination should be in the form of a receipt or other official document from a licensed veterinarian. If you have recently adopted your dog from a local shelter, please note that and we can obtain health records directly from the shelter.
Bring to Class:
- Non-retractable 4- to 6-foot leash
- Buckle collar or harness (no pinch, choke or corrective collars allowed)
- Soft treats
- Rug, mat or blanket with their scent on it
- Favorite toy
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. NE.
For additional information, call Waverly Leisure Services Department at 319-352-6263.