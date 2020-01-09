Beginning Jan. 12, Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council will begin the most anticipated sale of the year, Girl Scout Cookies!
The 2020 sale will introduce a new Girl Scout Cookie, Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
Also new to the 2020 Cookie Program, refreshed packaging for all cookie flavors! The updated images on the packing emphasize what the Cookie Program is all about, featuring current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
Digital Cookie
The Girl Scout Cookie Program innovates digital opportunities for girls to keep up-to-date with the latest trends in business. With Digital Cookie, Girl Scouts use an online tool to reach customers through email and social media. Customers can order cookies online and select to have cookies shipped or delivered in person.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scouts will begin taking orders with traditional cards and through Digital Cookie on Jan. 12. Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. If you do not know a Girl Scout, call council offices at 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org to be connected with a Troop.
Beginning Feb. 14, Cookie Booths outside local retailers and at community events will begin. A list of scheduled Cookie Booths can be found at www.GirlScoutCookies.org.
Proceeds from the Cookie Program stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies from Girl Scouts, they’re giving back to their wider community. Purchase Girl Scout Cookies by March 22, when the limited sale ends.