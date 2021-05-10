Leona Irene Johnson, 103, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Leona was born Nov. 3, 1917, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Lucia (Miller) and Sylvester Hodgson. She attended school in Shell Rock and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1937. She then helped her family on the farm and on Aug. 9, 1939, she was united in marriage to Oren Witcome Johnson at the Methodist Church parsonage in Waverly. The couple farmed with Leona’s father for a time and Leona worked for the Blue Arrow Café in Shell Rock and Shell Rock Health Care Center. In 1951, Leona and Oren took over Leona’s father’s farm until retiring in 1972, when they moved into Shell Rock. After 60 years of marriage, Oren passed away in 1999.
Leona is survived by her son, Larry (Trish) Johnson, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Oren; her parents; and two sisters, Ethel Lahr and Edna Reiter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Shell Rock United Methodist Church with Pastor Joan Thomas presiding. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
