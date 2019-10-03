Two years after I was sexually assaulted as a teenager, I was diagnosed with HIV. That day, I realized I had a choice.
I could start thinking of myself as a victim with a lifelong medical condition. Or, I could find a way to stay positive. I chose the latter, and I haven’t looked back since.
I am a lucky man. Decades of medical breakthroughs have made HIV a manageable condition. Thanks to treatment, HIV hasn’t affected my physical health. In fact, my HIV is so well-managed, it isn’t even traceable anymore.
Like all people who rely on medications to stay healthy, I want drug prices to come down. Unfortunately, many plans to cut drug prices — including importing drugs from Canada — would put me and countless other people at risk.
Drug importation is dangerous.
Foreign markets are flooded with counterfeit drugs. According to the World Health Organization one in 10 drugs sold in developing countries is fake or ineffective. Pills that look legitimate, but lack active ingredients or deliver improper doses, claim tens of thousands of lives each year. They also generate up to $30 billion a year in profits.
Americans have no way to know whether or not the drugs they import from Canada are legitimate. And Canadian regulators have repeatedly stated that they can’t guarantee the quality of drugs that pass over their border.
We’ve already seen how risky Canadian pharmacies are. Last year, a U.S. district court judge fined Canada’s largest online pharmacy $34 million for funneling counterfeit drugs into the United States. They also found that the pharmacy made $78 million importing illicit medicines, including two completely ineffective cancer drugs.
Effectively treating HIV often requires a specific — and expensive — combination of drugs. Over time, these drug bills can begin to pile up.
People who are worried about losing the medicines that keep them healthy can get desperate. Counterfeiters will prey on unsuspecting, vulnerable patients.
I’ve spent my adult life working to end the stigma surrounding HIV and the emotional impact it has. We’ve come a long way, and I’d hate to see this progress reversed. Opening up a market for dangerous, counterfeit drugs will make it harder for people to live with HIV. But ensuring continued access to safe, effective medications will help them thrive.