LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Zelle backlash was as expected

To the Editor:

When I read Edgar Zelle’s latest installment of his ongoing faith journey, “Freeing Jesus from the Gospel Narrative” (July 22 Waverly Democrat), I suspected there would be an immediate backlash.

Surprisingly, it took a while for a response to appear in Waverly Newspapers (Aug.12). The writer’s rebuttal is actually a condemnation and says we need to “make supplication to God on Pastor Zelle’s behalf lest the wrath of God ultimately be realized toward him.”

Given all that is going on in the world today, I feel a greater need is to go on a faith journey of my own. And do without the judging.

Robert C. Gremmels

Waverly

