You keep using that word, freedom…
To the Editor:
With apologies to fans of “The Princess Bride,” it seems that Republicans talk a lot about “freedom” without really understanding the concept. I recently came across this quotation from composer Francis Wilhoit that’s been making the rounds on the Internet that nicely sums up the Republican concept of governance:
“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”
The Republican definition of “freedom” is all about defending privilege. If you’re part of the in-group, then the law protects you and punishes everyone else not like you. “Freedom” is doing whatever the heck you want, whenever, wherever. “Freedom” means I, as a middle-aged white man, could get probation and community service for a serious white collar crime while a person of color can get significant jail time for a parking ticket.
Republicans used to be big believers in the “freedom” of the market economy. It was perfectly fine for companies to underpay employees, take advantage of lax tax laws to hide profits, and contribute to conservative campaign PACs. But it’s not fine for major companies to call out state legislatures for gutting voting rights, push for improved wages, or to mandate basic health protections for their employees. These companies now have to be controlled and punished because they infringe on “freedom” due to newly-discovered free market “tyranny.”
Iowa Republicans used to be big believers in local control. For years, their guiding philosophy was local governments and school boards should have “freedom” from pesky oversight from Des Moines. Local officials knew what was best for their communities. But now, if a school board or county/city resolution runs afoul of the Iowa Statehouse, Republicans will override them if a vocal local minority feels their “freedom” is threatened, regardless of the will of the community.
For conservatives, issues are not as important as controlling the levers of power. Government is now seen as an essential barrier to protect the terrified conservative base against the growing economic and political power of a diversified America. We see this in Iowa as Republicans pass laws that penalize cities with Democratic majorities or reduce the power of state officeholders (specifically the attorney general) that happen to be Democrats.
And it’s not just in Iowa, but in other states with Republican legislative majorities. Wisconsin Republicans reduced the role of a Democratic governor after rubber stamping a Republican governor’s agenda in a previous term. Georgia Republicans are going after county voting officials in majority Democratic counties after suffering narrow losses statewide. The list goes on.
Whether it’s mask mandates, the “Deep State,” the “War on Christmas,” critical race theory, the Big Lie that Trump won the election – the most important thing for Republican politicians is to motivate their followers by pushing culture war wedges that demonize other Americans who don’t believe the same things as they, the in-group, do. Actual issues impacting the health and well-being of our democracy don’t matter anymore.
At the end of the day, too many Americans experience a continual sense of anger and grievance that, as the country becomes more ethnically and culturally diverse, their way of life is under siege when it actually isn’t.
Stoked by misinformation on Facebook, lied to by Fox News, and in thrall to a twice impeached election loser in Donald Trump, what’s left of the modern Republican party lives in existential fear of the loss of their version of “freedom” — that white heterosexual Christians will no longer call the shots or run the show.
For them, privilege is even more important than democracy. Freedom, to them, is protecting and expanding privilege while doing everything (and anything) necessary to keep everyone else from sharing it.
Dan Brown
Janesville
Consult with your physician on COVID-19
To the Editor:
Just a comment on a previous opinion on Representative Sandy Salmon. Not speaking for her, but I believe her point was that if a drug that’s been on the market for over 70 years and has been FDA approved, why wouldn’t your personal physician be able to prescribe it to their patient when they deem necessary?
In this case, our state and federal medical boards mandated the drug not be used for the virus.
If Chloroquine is, and I quote “debunked as a dangerous and quack remedy,” as stated by Dan Brown in his letter to the editor published in this paper, why did our U.S. military give this drug to tens of thousands of troops in Vietnam?
For 14 months, it was given to me as a preventative for malaria while serving in Vietnam.
It must be so dangerous that the Chinese Communist government gave it to their military during the virus outbreak, while our country stopped our physicians from using it with the threat of disciplinary actions.
Chloroquine is inexpensive, safe when prescribed and readily available to physicians. We’ll never know how many hospital stays and deaths this drug may have avoided.
Joe Teetzen
Denver