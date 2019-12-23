Trinity UMC raising suicide awareness
To the Editor:
There is no “holiday magic” like seeing the glow of a beautiful church sanctuary donned with lights and hearing stirring music as we had Sunday at Trinity United Methodist with handbells, organ, trumpets, cello, baritone, trombone and voices proclaiming the GOOD NEWS of our Savior’s birth. Our family has been so blessed by the talent and friendship of members and leaders since moving here in 1983.
This year, Trinity is attempting to meet a large financial goal to raise awareness about suicide. That doesn’t seem like a happy holiday topic, but most, if not all, of our lives have been affected and saddened by this. Pastor Joyce Sandburg at St. Paul’s Lutheran once said at a memorial, “We must talk about the S word.” I have lost adult friends and, as teacher of 23 years at W-SR and St. Paul’s, I have broken-heartedly and tearfully attended not one, but several funeral services for precious students who ended their own lives.
One hundred percent of offerings at Christmas Eve services at 5, 9 (Communion) and 11 p.m. will go to two local programs: Foundation 2 and Three House. Please come and be blessed by Pastor Tom’s message, and bless others living in the darkness of someone taking their own life. Be a light in our community by bringing help and hope for this massive problem.
Marilynn Buxton
Waverly