Is Salmon a closeted pro-choice supporter?
To the Editor:
One of the hidden gems on the Iowa Legislature website are recordings of all the House and Senate proceedings. Speaker Pat Grassley’s (R-New Hartford) fast monotone is fairly entertaining and the clerks reading the bills give a master class on speed speaking.
I don’t go there often, but I will review days when major bills are being debated. One of our other local legislators had posted on Facebook that our own Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) was doing a bit of grandstanding regarding COVID-19 treatments on the last day of the session. I can’t transcribe as fast as she talks, so here’s the link to listen to Mrs. Salmon in all her delusional glory in the final five minutes (which can be heard at) https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/CAUD/1221547.mp3.
My goodness. I encourage all, especially our friends in the news media, to listen to her whole rant – it’s public record, after all. For all the major issues facing this state, all she can go on about is that doctors and pharmacists have been shamed by the state and should have been prescribing hydroxychloroquine during the height of the pandemic, while the vaccine had questionable effectiveness.
Mrs. Salmon’s main point appears to be: Don’t people realize that FREEDOM always “Trumps” science? You can almost hear the eye rolls that were likely taking place in the chamber.
Mrs. Salmon should look at the current data that shows the vaccines have been very effective since their implementation. It’s why the relaxation of safety measures were done in the first place. Hydroxychloroquine has been debunked time and again as a dangerous quack remedy.
It’s her closing that has me very confused. Mrs. Salmon has been very vocal in her support for government intervention in the freedom of women’s reproductive choices. However, and I do quote, this is what she said regarding non-reproductive choices:
“Medical freedom to let the doctors use their best professional judgement and make their best decisions on a case by case basis. Let patients consider the risks and make their own decision.”
I’m sure she realizes that in assessing such risks, death is a real possibility. She’s very adamant about the government not restricting a return to “Medical Freedom (TM).” I absolutely agree. A medical standard should not specifically be a law; any moron wanting a hydroxy shot should have gotten one. It’s the patient’s choice. I’m guessing that means she now supports no state restrictions on ALL discussions between doctors and patients regarding medical procedures and treatments, including pregnancy.
I’m shocked. Maybe I’ve misjudged Rep. Salmon as a garden variety delusional conservative wingnut. I guess I’ll have to eat my words. I’m looking forward to Mrs. Salmon sponsoring legislation that will enshrine Medical Freedom in the state constitution and we’ll welcome her as the newest member of the pro-choice community.
Dan Brown
Janesville