LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The truth please
To the Editor:
A week ago, the Transportation Secretary (Pete Buttigieg) said that the so-called infrastructure bill that the president has proposed would create over 19 million new jobs.
An independent economic commission found that without the infrastructure bill, 16 million new jobs would be created, and the infrastructure bill would only create 2.7 million jobs.
Then the secretary said that two-thirds of Americans were in support of the bill. Were the people surveyed told that the bill would create the lie that it would create 19 million jobs?
Americans have been for years paying taxes when they buy their fuel for their vehicles that were supposed to be used to build infrastructure. I would like to see an accounting for those dollars or were the funds robbed like the politicians have done with the Social Security fund?
Now some politicians are in favor yet again for raising taxes on fuel to pay for the cost for new infrastructure. Other politicians want to raise corporate taxes to pay for the cost of new infrastructure. Guest who ends up paying? Corporations will pass the cost of the additional tax on to the consumers of their products and could potentially create higher unemployment. I don’t trust any politician with more money.
The politicians have created the problem of the country’s national debt. We should tax political contribution to individual politicians at a 20% rate to be paid by the political campaigns. That money would then be used to reduce the national debt.
I am willing to bet the national debt could be reduce dramatically within a very few years.
Richard Lindell
Waverly
Grateful to volunteers
To the Editor:
As we observe National Volunteer Week (April 18 – 24), we would like to express our gratitude to all of the individuals that currently volunteer or have volunteered for Waverly Health Center in years past.
We could not do what we do without our wonderful hospital volunteers and Auxiliary Gift Garden. Volunteers give support for hospital staff, a smile as a greeting for our visitors, baby blankets and caps for all our newborns, a prayer, a listening ear, help when needing to find your way around the hospital and doing whatever is needed at the time! Volunteering is a choice – a generous choice – that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our organization, and we’re proud to recognize our volunteer’s role in improving our patients’ experience.
Volunteerism is shown to be good for our health. The connections we make and the act of helping others provide meaning and purpose in our lives and helps our sense of well-being. So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.
Heidi Solheim
Interim CEO
and Melinda Pitt
Volunteer Services Manager
Waverly Health Center