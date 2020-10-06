LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We have a good thing in Kammeyer
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Ken Kammeyer for re-election as 1st District Supervisor for Bremer County.
Ken has served us well for the past 16 years. He has worked diligently to keep department budgets to a minimum growth and our taxes down. He is currently serving on the Bremer-Waverly Law Board, as well as eight other boards and commissions, chairman of three, and always taken the time to perform on each board impartially and objectively.
Ken’s work for community-based services for Bremer County residents with disabilities is commendable. He has helped secure funding through state and federal grants for safe and secure housing for their clients. In short, Ken is knowledgeable of county government and works hard to keep it responsive to the needs of the citizens of Bremer County.
I urge the voters of the 1st District to re-elect Ken Kammeyer as their supervisor Nov. 3.
William L. (Bill) Westendorf
Retired Bremer County Sheriff
Waverly
Egli will restore standing among nation
To the Editor:
In a push for austerity, the current Iowa legislative body is doing some real damage to key functions in our state. In education, our quality ranking used to be in the top three states in the country. We have fallen to 14th with no positive outlook to stop or reverse this trend.I believe we can all agree that a high quality education for our children is a key for their future success.
Healthcare is becoming a disaster. Affordable prescription drugs and healthcare access in rural areas are vital and are seemingly ignored. The changes made in Medicaid has been a failure. There has been a near complete end to funding mental health care.
In 2019, the American society of Civil Engineers gave Iowa a “C” on the health of their infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. These do not magically improve over time. We must focus our attention to begin improvements. Our economy will grind to a halt if our people are unable to get to work or our farmers can’t get their grain and animals to market.
It is imperative that we look to the future and recognize what we need to do to secure our place as a desirable state in which to live.
The way to accomplish that is to elect the right people to lead Iowa in a new direction and reject the current trends. Pam Egli for State Senators, District 32 is just such a person. She is extremely capable and will serve us very well. Please vote this year and vote for Pam.
Tom Michel
Waverly
Supports Salmon in House 63
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of our State Representative Sandy Salmon for Iowa House District 63.
She is a strong advocate for Iowa Taxpayers and citizens against an overreaching government. Important things to remember, she is hard working, honest and trustworthy. Sandy has integrity and common sense and will do a great job for the people as our representative.
I ask you to support her on Election Day.
Vicky Green
Waverly
Egli will stay in touch with constituents
To the Editor:
It is often said that “all politics is local,” with voters most concerned about issues that affect their personal lives and communities. This is certainly the case in the upcoming election for who will represent us in the Iowa legislature. I want someone in the state legislature who is capable of really listening to constituents, is knowledgeable and stays well-informed, and has the passion and energy to secure a better future for our families and communities. Having known her for over 40 years, I am confident that Pam Egli, candidate for State Senate, District 32, is this person.
As a longtime teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock district, Pam is passionate about education and the vital role that teachers play in educating our children. She will work hard to restore Iowa’s status as one of the country’s top-notch, highly respected and well-supported (in terms of both funding and parent involvement) public education systems. As an educator, she has helped lead efforts to assure that teachers have the resources needed to support student learning as well as the professional development opportunities to stay current in their profession. Pam also wants to make sure that students across the state, especially in rural areas, have access to a top-quality education.
Beyond education, Pam wants to work to assure Iowans have access to affordable healthcare, especially when it comes to mental health services and the needs of our elders. She is committed to supporting our rural hospitals and nursing homes, making sure that all Iowans have access to high quality, up-to-date health services.
Pam does not sit back and complain about problems; she is a “doer.” She takes an active role in the Waverly community working to make it a family-friendly, supportive and vibrant place to live and work. She’s been actively involved in our local United Way campaigns and programs, in our local community symphony and in fundraiser events sponsored by the local “Golf for the Cure” organization. Pam understands and values the quality of life offered by Iowa’s rural communities. She is dedicated to preserving the vitality of small town life by expanding and improving infrastructure in rural areas, including roads, bridges and broadband internet service.
Indeed, all politics is local. So, get out and vote. And when you vote, I urge you to cast your ballot for Pam Egli, candidate for State Senate, District 32. She will listen and she will do, working enthusiastically to retain all that is good about living in Iowa and, where it is necessary, make it even better!
Fred Ribich
Waverly
Be respectful of candidates
To the Editor:
We all want liberty, peace, justice and prosperity. Yet none of these benefits of government should come at the cost of any of the others. It is reasonable to expect that we won’t all agree on how to create a great nation, but that is as it should be if we want the best outcomes for the most people. It is the nature of our respectful disagreement that matters, not the fact that we aren’t all of one mediocre mind.
The first step is to show more respect for those who are now running for office. We can do that by not vandalizing their campaign signs. We take the time to honor our fellow citizens who serve in the military, regardless of the role they are called to play, even if we disagree with the policies behind their deployment because they serve in our place.
We should be doing the same thing with our fellow citizens who agree to run for office and those who are elected. They are serving in our place and we can influence their “deployment.” We can influence their votes and the issues they champion for us in the democratic process. That is a more powerful way to engage than trying to influence the way votes are cast and counted for the short-term gain of winning.
I don’t think for a minute that the Democrats are trying to do that. They are focused on preserving our democracy, but that isn’t just their job. It is our job too! Yes, I am voting Democrat this year, but my vote doesn’t stop at the polls. I’ll be standing up and standing by to promote local discussions of issues that keep “we, all the people,” working together. Democracy is, after all, not about the people who are elected, but about the people who elect them!
Barbara Dilly
Shell Rock
Need more masks in restaurants
To the Editor:
Full disclosure: I love to eat out at restaurants. It’s a great way to chill, enjoy good food and support local businesses. But, COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the world economy and eateries have been adversely affected with over 100,000 closures in the US alone.
That’s why it’s puzzling to me that several local and area restaurants I’ve contacted aren’t mandating the use of masks for diners.
While maintaining that staff cover up, the requirement that patrons wear a mask unless eating or drinking is lacking.
When I complained to a favorite business, headquartered in Wisconsin, about the lack of mask requirements, I received the following email:
“Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says – Don’t argue with a customer about masks. Don’t attempt to force anyone who appears upset or violent to follow COVID-19 prevention or other policies or practices related to COVID-19. The guidance follows a number of violent incidents that have occurred at businesses across the country over mask-wearing requirements. While we have posted signage, our coworkers have been directed to avoid arguments or direct enforcement that would put themselves or others at risk of harm”.
This comes from a contiguous state, that their governor, unlike Gov. Reynolds, issued an Emergency Order that a face mask is required to enter a retail establishment.
When our president, the governor and our state representative all downplay the use of masks, it’s easy to see how the cases in Bremer County are increasing. On June 22, when I noticed an uptick in reported cases, there were 82 people who tested positive. On Oct. 4, that number is 526 and should be a cause for alarm. We also now know that the president is hospitalized with COVID-19, caused by a total lack of regard for scientific safeguards.
Add all this to the statement from CDC head Robert Redfield that US coronavirus outbreak could be controlled if 90% of Americans follow safety guidelines like wearing a mask. He added that we could have the pandemic under control within four to eight weeks, ”if we can get everyone to wear masks right now”.
Here’s my view: I’m in the age group that warrants caution amid the spread of this potentially deadly virus. If you are a restaurant or a business, I’m not coming in unless a mask is mandatory. It’s that simple. I wear a mask everywhere I go and I do it as precaution and a safety net for me and for you.
I just don’t get it. What’s a slight inconvenience when it means you’re looking after the welfare of not only someone you don’t know, but a friend, neighbor or a loved one. Mask up!
Mike Leedom
Waverly