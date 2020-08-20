LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In The Beginning
To the Editor:
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1). “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness’ ” (Genesis 1:26a). “And God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him, male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27). (All scripture quotes from NASB.)
We, all individuals on planet earth, are created in God’s image.
“And what God created, He saw that it was good” (Genesis 1:7). “And God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good” (Genesis 1:30).
So, what happened to His creation, the earth, the water, the plants, seed bearing vegetation, the animals, etc.? And, pray tell, what has happened to mankind?
We, all individuals on planet earth, have polluted God’s creation, heaven and earth, and everything in His creation.
And what happened to His creation of male and female?
We, all individuals on planet earth, have sinned against God and His Word, and have gone our own way. We all have been disobedient to God’s commandments and laws. We are all guilty!
So, here is the question: If all individuals on planet earth are created in God’s image, should we not repent and go forth into the world and live like it? Be excellent to one another! Now, doesn’t that sound like the beginning of something good?
Peggy Wilhelms
Shell Rock