Prepare yourself now for future elections
To the Editor:
The next two Novembers we will be having elections. This year there will be school board and city elections. November of 2020 we will have state and national elections. It seems voting is becoming more and more complicated with voter ID’s and other rules that seem to want to deny certain demographics from voting.
Here in Iowa we have a very simple process by which we can check our status and know fundamentally all we need to know to be able to vote.
Simply go online to: sos.Iowa.gov/voterregistration. This website will allow you to (1) verify that you are registered to vote (2) register to vote if you are not (3) if you have moved since the last election change your address so you can be directed to the corrected voting location (4) locate your polling with directions to get there (5) and anything else you need to know about voting in Iowa.
Start today to get yourself prepared to decide our next leaders.
Remember: sos.Iowa.gov/voterregistration
Gary Duneman
Waverly