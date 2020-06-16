LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

World Elder Awareness Week
To the Editor:
June 15-19 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Week. Throughout the week, communities in the USA and all over the world will sponsor events to highlight the growing tragic issue of elder abuse.
The United States Administration on Aging estimates that as many as 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year. Older adults are contributing members of American society and their abuse or neglect diminishes all of us. America has confronted and addressed the issues of child abuse and domestic violence, but, as a society we have for too long ignored the issue of elder abuse.
Elder abuse can be physical, emotional, financial and sexual. It also includes people who are neglected and those who neglect themselves (self-neglect). Elders who are abused are twice as likely to be hospitalized, four times as likely to go into nursing homes and three times as likely to die. While most abusers are family members and trusted professionals, complete strangers may also target older adults. Abuse can happen in any setting: in the older adult’s own home, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities.
Elder abuse can be prevented if everyone would treat older Americans with respect and care. Learning the warning signs of abuse and knowing how to report it is another great step. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Adult Protective Services, the police, and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program are organizations that you can call on for assistance and information. You can also obtain more information on how to stop elder abuse by visiting the National Center on Elder Abuse’s website https://ncea.acl.gov or by calling the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116.
Anne Marie Kofta
Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness, Team Lead
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging
USDA member blows whistle on nutrition
To the Editor:
I am a physician in Waterloo and have been in practice for over 30 years. I run a metabolic clinic where I have daily seen the advantages of a low carbohydrate diet to dramatically improve the health of hundreds of patients and even reverse diabetes.
Though I appreciate efforts to reduce the cost of insulin and other medications, 90% of my patients with type 2 diabetes are off insulin within 2 months on a low carb diet. Many other health conditions improve as well. The science is there but the Nutritional Guidelines do not reflect this. They are not based on science and a one size fits all approach will not work. Please consider the following message.
I am writing to urge you to call on the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services (USDA-HHS) to postpone publication of the report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, so that the federal agencies in charge can have time to address serious allegations by one or more members of this committee about the process that produces the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These allegations, which recently come to light in a letter submitted by The Nutrition Coalition, detail serious flaws in the process and imply that the very reliability of our federal nutrition recommendations is in question.
With 60% of Americans diagnosed with one or more chronic illnesses, conditions which increase the risk for severe outcomes and death from Covid-19, the U.S. now more than ever needs evidence-based advice on how to maintain and restore our metabolic health. The Guidelines to date have self-evidently been unable to flatten the curve on the rates of these diet-related diseases.
Please urge USDA-HHS to delay the release of the committee’s expert report to provide time to thoroughly investigate these allegations.
Stephen Riggs
Cedar Falls