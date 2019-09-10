Grassy areas help with erosion prevention
To the Editor:
Do your readers wonder why there are grassy areas running through the local corn fields? Why does a farmer do this? If you were not raised on a farm and have a limited amount of knowledge relating to the agriculture industry and wondered the same thing this is the answer from a local farmer in our area.
The grassy areas you see are put into fields by farmers to reduce erosion, reduce run-off, and improve water quality. I guess what I am trying to get at through all of this is the importance of asking questions, especially when it comes to agriculture. Just doing a ‘drive by’ doesn’t even get you half the story. Take those question and ask a local farmer. Don’t forget to thank them for the job they do!
Luann Brandt
Office Administrator
Bremer County Farm Bureau
Media is the problem with shootings
To the Editor:
Rep. Sandy Salmon is correct in her efforts to ban or oppose violent videos, video games and pornography [Pornography is a public health crisis, Bremer County Independent, Sept. 3]. Young people watch it and then act it out on victims. I can understand why some people won’t allow a TV or any equipment capable of watching that stuff in their homes. They don’t want their kids’ minds twisted from watching such crap.
Another issue: Whenever there’s a mass shooting, the national news keeps grinding away on it every night for months after, in their attempt to create a public fear and hatred of the Second Amendment, gun owners and the NRA. All that constant ballyhoo adds fuel to the fire and creates more copycat mass shootings.
You couldn’t find a school or business place where someone isn’t mad at someone, or at something. They watch the news and are influenced to believe, “This is the way to take care of a problem.”
Conversely, when there’s a mass traffic pile-up/crash with many fatalities and injuries, they only report it once. They don’t keep grinding away on it in any effort to ban some kinds of vehicles with too much speed in them, or a need to get the 55 mph speed limit back in force, screen drivers (especially big rig drivers), and get more enforcement on the roads, even though the victims of traffic crashes are just as dead and maimed as if gunned down by assault rifles.
Those proposed “red flag” laws will be abused. They can deny gun ownership to anyone that had an argument with a co-worker, or boss, or neighbor, or is depressed because of financial problems, or poor health. They can’t just “ban gun ownership all at once,” but they’ve found out they can ban gun ownership to a few people at a time, until they finally reach their goal. Go an inch at a time, and eventually take the mile.
Herman Lenz
Sumner