LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Racist taunt keeping me up
To the Editor:
It’s 3 a.m. on a Wednesday, and I cannot sleep.
You see, I read (the Tuesday, July 7) Waverly newspaper before going to bed. It contained a description of what happened at a recent Waverly-Shell Rock athletic event. The fact that a young athlete was attacked so violently — and repeatedly — during that double-header repulsed me to my core.
And yet what appalled me was the apparent silence of everyone who heard those attacks and did nothing to stop them… at least that is what the article implied.
I have known for decades that racism runs deep in Waverly, so that part did not surprise me. What is so distressing is that no one tried to protect young Jeremiah Chapman.
Oh, yes, yes. I read the part where there is an ongoing investigation, and school administrators are now involved. But who was willing to speak up as soon as the first taunt has been hurled? After all, what you permit, you promote.
Wake up, Waverly! Pay attention to what you are promoting.
Fern M. Kruger
Waverly