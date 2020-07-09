Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Racist taunt keeping me up

To the Editor:

It’s 3 a.m. on a Wednesday, and I cannot sleep.

You see, I read (the Tuesday, July 7) Waverly newspaper before going to bed. It contained a description of what happened at a recent Waverly-Shell Rock athletic event. The fact that a young athlete was attacked so violently — and repeatedly — during that double-header repulsed me to my core.

And yet what appalled me was the apparent silence of everyone who heard those attacks and did nothing to stop them… at least that is what the article implied.

I have known for decades that racism runs deep in Waverly, so that part did not surprise me. What is so distressing is that no one tried to protect young Jeremiah Chapman.

Oh, yes, yes. I read the part where there is an ongoing investigation, and school administrators are now involved. But who was willing to speak up as soon as the first taunt has been hurled? After all, what you permit, you promote.

Wake up, Waverly! Pay attention to what you are promoting.

Fern M. Kruger

Waverly

LETTERS POLICY:

All letters must be signed and dated. Letters may be edited for clarity and space. Please provide contact information in case our staff has questions.

Letters are published at the discretion of the Waverly Newspapers staff. The opinions on this page do not represent those of Waverly Newspapers.

Send letters to opinion@waverlynewspapers .com, fax to 352-5135 or mail to 311 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.

EMAIL IS THE PREFERRED METHOD OF RECEIPT.