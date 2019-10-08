Follow Jesus’ true teachings
To the Editor:
Jesus was a socialist. He healed the sick and fed the multitude , threw money changers out of the temple.
Sens. Sanders and Warren are Christian Democratic Socialists. Medicare for all, Pre-K and college education, minimum wage to build the bottom 150 million people living in some form of poverty. 1 in 7 women and children live in poverty.
Rep. Salmon, Edna Brunkhorst and Dennis Clayton, wealthy Republicans deny health care, education, and wages as “free stuff” socialism. Here’s what free stuff is: Tax cut of $1.5 trillion (socialism), 83% to upper wealthy and corporations. Amazon didn’t pay taxes. Farmers (socialism) received $439 billion plus in tariff checks. Fossil fuel, oil (socialism) received $300 billion. Tax laws (socialism) favoring wealthy and corporations.
Our health care is for-profit and privilege system with highest cost per person, highest deaths in women (pregnant) and babies in developed countries. The Supreme Court ruled states don’t have to provide Medicaid to poor. Republican states without Medicaid, with 87 million little or no health care, a sin on our country.
Our insurance companies are banksters. Administration cost 20% out of your premium. Medicare 2% cost.
Military receive 57% of budget and not accountable.
Other countries are providing health care, education and benefits and haven’t been destroyed by Christian Socialism. United states is falling behind other developed countries. I question what type of nation are we: Christian or hypocrite Christian?
Mary Baldwin
Tripoli
Watch for pedestrians
To the Editor:
Today (Oct. 4) a woman almost killed me — and she doesn’t even know it.
This morning I waited for the ‘pedestrian walk’ light and began to cross Bremer Avenue, at the corner in front of the Bremer County Museum, only to find myself in the path of a pickup truck, the driver of which had turned left (west) with the left turn green arrow. He was coming off south Fourth Street, heading in the direction of the public library (or wherever). He glanced at me but gave no indication that I had the right-of-way as he raced through the intersection only inches in front of me. I took a deep breath and kept walking.
Seconds later, a woman came roaring around the same corner, her eyes fixed on the green left turn arrow and the open road on Bremer directly in front of her. She did not make eye contact with me, but her vehicle almost did. I found myself walking backwards in order to avoid a quick trip to the Waverly Health Center (where a check of my blood pressure would have indicated a racing pulse).
This is a plea to drivers who traverse our urban corridors to please keep their eyes open for pedestrians, honor the ‘pedestrian walk’ lights (which give people on foot the absolute right-of-way) and, for heaven sake, slow down! Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street were not designed to be racetracks. It’s not worth injuring or killing someone who is trying to cross the street, simply in order to get where you want or need to go five minutes sooner.
I’m always thankful for one more day of life. I am especially so today.
Mike Sherer
Ward 4 Councilman
Waverly