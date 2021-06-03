LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

WHPC thanks community for turnout
To the Editor:
Waverly’s Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) would like to thank the community for helping celebrate National Preservation Month at the newly renovated Exchange Building in South Riverside Park on Saturday, May 22. Over 150 people toured the repurposed brick building during the open house, with many remaining for the program and conferral of awards.
At the program, Larry Kurtz, lead architect for the renovation, answered questions about the former office and storage building. Leisure Services Director, Garret Riordan, discussed plans for continued improvements to South Riverside Park. Riordan noted that details about renting the Exchange will be forthcoming after nearby construction has ended. Historical information and photographs, gathered by the Commission’s Wartburg College intern, Zachary Brunkhorst, will be framed and hung in the enclosed Exchange park shelter for all to enjoy.
Scott and Linda Kollenkark received a Waverly Historic Preservation Award, and two landmark structures were place on the Waverly Historic Register: Waverly High School (now Crosspoint Church) and the Rock Island Depot (now 4 Queens Dairy Cream). More information about awards and historic preservation initiatives is available on the WHPC’s website: http://www.waverlyia.com/whpc.
Commissioners would like to thank many people for their generosity, but especially 4 Queens owner, Mark Nagle, for providing ice cream treats to all program attendees. Thanks are also extended to: Jim & Candy Hundley for advertising the event; Erik Johnson of Thinkwell Coffee for providing music; Paul Cheville for locating historic information and documents with the assistance of his mother Mary Cheville; the Waverly Farmer’s Market and manager Nellie Kaus for sharing their site and signs; Brian Birgen for representing the City Council at the program and serving as council liaison to the WHPC; and the volunteers at area museums who opened in conjunction with the open house (the Ira Sturdevant House, Firefighters Museum, and Bremer County Historical Society Museum). WHCP also thanks Waverly Newspapers and editor Anelia Dimitrova for outstanding coverage during May.
This year is the 25th anniversary of the WHPC, created in 1996. Mayor Adam Hoffman issued a proclamation declaring May to be National Preservation Month and honoring this significant 25-year milestone. Posters of downtown properties with historic information and contrasting current photographs continued to be on display in the lobby of the Waverly Public Library throughout the month. Walking tours of Waverly’s three residential districts are always encouraged, with descriptive brochures available on the commission’s website, and at the public library and Chamber of Commerce.
With gratitude for 25 years of service and anticipating many more years to come,
Karen Lehmann (Chair), Kris Brunkhorst, Glenn Fenneman, Don Meyer, Mary Meyer, Darius Robinson and Justin Jeffcoat Shedtler
Waverly Historic Preservation
Commission
Washington Irving site not ideal for multi-family development
To the Editor:
The floods of 2008 changed the landscape of Waverly. This city lost approximately 69 homes and one middle school that sat at 213 Sixth St. SW, the corner of Sixth Street and Second Avenue Southwest.
The city would now like to develop that land, which is approximately 1.6 acres or half a city block, with 17-25 condos or town homes.
We have a lot of neighborhood concerns if this property is developed, with the number of condos in mind. Where the school once sat was in the 100-year flood plain, it is now in the 500-year flood plain, because of the flood mitigation measures.
This area is known at the Sturdivant addition, a historical district with the first house being built in 1855. The house still stands on First Street Southwest as of today.
We are all concerned for the following reasons. The proposed property is basically a half block and they want to build all these new units in this parcel. On almost every block surrounding this property, there are eight to 10 houses. Most of the houses in this area are built in the late- 1800s to early-1900s.
1. The infrastructure here is very old. Now, you can say since the school was there it’s fine. Our argument is that the school was open 210 days a year. If this site is developed, you have 17-25 condos, you have 17-25 washers, maybe 34-50 bathrooms, with showers and bathtubs, you would have 17-25 dishwashers. And we are pretty sure the fifth and sixth graders were not flushing too many sanitary products down the toilet when the school was there. This neighborhood has experienced sewer back up, and that is not fun to deal with. Until the infrastructure is replaced, we don’t want to tax it more.
2. Our neighborhood will have added traffic and parking, it could be two to three vehicles per unit possibly 50 or 60 added vehicles. There may be a drive way big enough for one car, but with them being slab homes, no basements, no storage, one stall garage, now you have two cars sitting out because the garage will probably be used for storage. So now we have visitors, or gatherings at the condos. All kinds of cars will be parked in the street, more blind spots for us coming out of our alley, which is our driveway.
3. The dry run creek is also a concern. It fills with run off from all rain north and west, rooftops and concrete parking lots just add to this. Since Jade Stone addition was built, that development has a cement “gully’’ that takes the runoff to the dry run, which flows through the Irving property, as well as Bartels. We always have water flowing. Then, you factor in the new school being built in the northwest quadrant of Waverly. The rooftop and the huge concrete parking and roads going to the school. Where is that run off going to go? Right into the dry run through the Irving property. The dry run after a 6-inch rain, it becomes full and add the new school, the water will be a problem on this property.
4. There is an idea that the City wants to revive downtown, make this property walkable to the downtown. When there is an event at Kohlman park, afterwards people drive home or head across the bridge to the bars and restaurants and stores. You will however, have the new brewery and coffee shops right on the corner before the bridge on the West side. When the Bremer Avenue bridge gets replaced in the near future, I have a feeling most people on the West side of the river will not want to deal with the construction and venture 15 minutes down the road to Cedar Falls. So, the argument of reviving downtown with these condos, does not make much sense.
The neighborhood is not on board with this at all, with all the factors stated above and it being in the historical district. We would like to see the green space continue as is. The Planning and Zoning and Economic Development talks about a short fall of affordable housing. $200K to $250K in this neighborhood. We have a few large historical houses that are around the 200K mark, so this does not even fit. Real Estate will fix itself, with the open lots already in Waverly. We have several lots available in Prairie Links, the new Rainbow Ridge development, Champions Ridge will be opening up lots. We feel the City doesn’t need to be in the Real Estate business, leave that up to the contractors to buy the lot and attract people to Waverly.
As a neighborhood we are asking the Citizens of Waverly, would you want this type of development across the street from your house. There is really no guarantee that these condos cannot be turned into rentals. You have a HOA; however the board can ask residents to vote on and change such covenants. If you are in agreeance with this neighborhood point of view, please email our talk to your council members.
Tim and Sonja Bodine
Wavelry
On behalf of the Irving neighborhood
Thank you, flag-planting volunteers
To the Editor:
We would like to say thank you to all of the volunteers that came in the rain and helped us put the small flags on the veterans’ graves, then came back and helped pick them up. Once again, thank you.
Bob and Sally O’Hare
Waverly