LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Salmon continues
To the Editor:
My hope is that everyone who is reading this is planning a vote for Sandy Salmon (House District 63).
I could carry on about the values she holds dear to herself and her family. Anyone that knows her is already aware of all that.
I voted for Sandy on her first term and will continue to vote for her. We need her in the Iowa House of Representatives.
So I’m asking, while our vote still counts, please get out and vote for Sandy Salmon. Thank you.
Ron Ihde
Plainfield