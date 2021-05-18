LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote for Meyers in Ward 2
To the Editor:
Eight years ago, my wife, Myrna, and I moved from Charles City to Waverly and since that time, I have followed the work of the city council and have been impressed with those on the council who have led our city to prominence in Iowa. In Waverly’s special election on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to fill the vacant council seat in Ward 2, I feel those residents in Ward 2 have an opportunity to add yet another exceptional person to the council in Julie Meyers.
I am well-acquainted with Julie having known her personally for her entire lifetime. She and my daughter were in the same class in school and from kindergarten on, Julie was a frequent visitor in our home. She has always been a thoughtful, caring person concerned with the welfare of others.
As a candidate for the council position, she has outstanding credentials which will serve the city well. As the owner of an Interior Design business in Waverly for 23 years, Julie knows how important it is to listen to her clients as they communicate their needs and then to work together to fulfill their vision. She will carry this skill with her as a council person.
She is a team player, who is a responsible and dedicated person who wants the best for Waverly. A vote for Julie Meyers is indeed a vote for the betterment of Waverly’s future.
John D. Culbertson
Waverly
Meyers is best for the job
To the Editor:
Julie Meyers has been a longtime resident and business owner in Waverly. She understands the issues in our community, and will thoughtfully consider and weigh the multiple points of view presented to the Council. Her decisions will represent her ward and the City’s best interest.
Julie is a great listener, has great integrity and works for resolutions that best meet the needs for our collective community. Vote for Julie for Ward 2 City Council.
Barb Lutz
Waverly