Watch out for buses as school starts
To the Editor:
Please permit this brief introduction of myself before I continue with the main content of this letter. For past the 45 years, I have proudly been involved with the K-12 education of Iowa students. I have served in the roles of school counselor, classroom teacher, substitute teacher, basketball referee, acting administrator and most recently, as a school bus driver for the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District. The following opinions are my own. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the WSRCSD, it’s administrators, staff, or drivers.
The new school year is upon us and the normal warnings about changing traffic patterns and pedestrian traffic will be out in the media. This letter will be, as you have guessed by now, about the danger or the potential for serious injury around school buses. Namely, stop arm violations. What are those? It’s school bus lingo for when private vehicle drivers who pass, from the rear or front, a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign extended. Across the country, the state, and in our local districts, there are too many of these incidents happening.
The following statistics are from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS). According to the NASDPTS there are an estimated 95,000 stop arm violations every school day in the United States. If the reader cares to look at the research, you are welcome to go online and do so. I will mention the observations in Iowa. School bus drivers in Iowa volunteer on May 1 every year to report violations on that date. On May 1, around 1/3 of Iowa’s school bus drivers reported the following data. There were 177 reported stop arm violations. Seven of those were on the right side of the bus. You read correctly, the right side! If one takes those figures times three for an estimated daily violation, and then times 180 for the entire school year. Well, you get the idea.
What has the local school district done about this problem? First, bus drivers are continually trained in the procedure of loading and unloading students when our stop arm is extended. Not only are bus drivers getting the lights turned on and the bus safely stopped, we are also making sure students know and follow safety procedures.
Second, the WSRCSD is aware of the dangerous roads and bus stops. Bus drivers will make every effort to pick up and drop off “door side.” Students will not have to cross in front of the bus on a busy road, like, Highway 3. Let me emphasize that private vehicle drivers are still required to stop, even if they assume children will not be crossing a street or rural road.
Third, as our buses are being aged out (at a pace of about one per year) more safety features are being installed on the outside of the bus. New buses have two stop signs with flashing red lights. Also, our newer buses (and some older buses) have red strobe lights at the driver eye level of a private vehicle. And most recently new WSRCSD school buses will have stop arm cameras. At least two of the WSRCSD buses already have this technology.
Fourth, as bus drivers, we are authorized to report a stop arm violation. But consider this, in a few seconds we need to recognize license plate ID; color, make and model of the vehicle; age and description of the driver. At the same time, bus drivers keep an eye on 50 or so students both on and near the bus.
What can the driving public do? First, know the law and obey it. As a driver, you are required to slow down to 20 mph when the amber (top yellow) lights are activated. As you slow down, start looking for evidence of students standing or making their way to and from the bus stop. Then, of course stop when the top red lights are activated and stop signs are extended. This procedure includes stops on roads, like Highway 3, where there is a center turn lane.
Second, get off the phone! Most of my colleagues and I, have noticed that perhaps about half of the stop arm violators are on the phone talking or texting. This compulsive behavior seems to be the case not only on the route, but also as bus drivers are trying to get parked around the schools. I’ll be blunt. Please stop this dangerous, reckless and inconsiderate behavior.
Third, use some common sense. By Labor Day, the timing and stops on routes are going to be at approximately the same time, both before and after school. It seems odd that so many people in an Iowa town of 10,000 need to be in such a hurry. Please plan accordingly, perhaps?
I have spent a considerable amount of time chastising the drivers who make dangerous choices around school buses. I, and all school bus drivers, appreciate the courtesy of the driving public who give us time and space to safely deliver our students to and from school. Most of us when loaded are transferring 50+ WSRCSD students on our bus. Your help makes our job easier and our passengers safer. Thank you for reading. Safe travels.
Robert Wharram
Waverly
Support 3 lanes on Bremer
To the Editor:
I realize that some citizens will disagree with me, but I would like to voice my support for the three lanes versus the four lanes on Bremer Avenue.
I like that I can park on Bremer Avenue and get out of the car without endangering me or the car door. I like that I can drive through Waverly without having another vehicle swerve into my lane from an adjoining lane, and I like that I can make a left turn without fear of being rear-ended.
While these safety issues may not be important to everyone, they are important to me!
Ruth Kobliska
Waverly