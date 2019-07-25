Humor? Where?
To the Editor:
In the July 16 newspaper you published my letter touting the value of humor in approaching major problems. The next day’s news left many of us asking, “What if there’s absolutely no humor to be found?”
The president attacked and belittled four Congresswomen for speaking their minds. He said they should go back to the crime-infested countries they came from. Three of the women are American born, the fourth an immigrant who came to this country as a child and became a citizen at age 17.
What followed? A rally with crowds yelling, “Send her back, send her back,” referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.
There’s nothing funny about humiliating people and inviting violence against them, nothing funny about putting human beings in cages and separating children from their parents, nothing funny about racism, hate and xenophobia.
Humor has its place, but such abuses call for harsh condemnation.
Robert C. Gremmels
Waverly