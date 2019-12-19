LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Merry Christmas,
corporate America
To the Editor:
So far, I’ve been unable to get any candidate for president to address the federal deficit, which grew by 26% last year. By my calculation, the annual deficit will be over a trillion dollars a year when the next president enters office in January 2021. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for free college or health care for all!
The deficit is caused by a whole series of tax cuts without concomitant spending reductions, the most recent bragged about by Mr. Trump (who probably doesn’t pay federal taxes, either). We who actually pay federal taxes even sent $129 million off to Amazon, which made a gazillion but still had a negative tax rate. That’s correct: 91 highly profitable corporations made $101 billion in profits and paid no federal taxes. Their tax rate was a MINUS 5.9%.
Fellow citizens: the swamp ain’t drained. There’s a sucker born every day and they is still us.
William E. Hamm
Waverly
Reconsider Buttigieg support
To the Editor:
I just wanted to voice my personal concerns about on of the Democratic candidates for 2020.
I have seen way too many campaign signs for this guy in Waverly. People should reconsider why they support someone like Mayor Pete (Buttigieg). In the first place: He is clearly less qualified for federal office than a U.S. senator or U.S. congressman.
I find his consulting work especially shocking because he recommended closing our small town post offices and ending Saturday mail delivery.
And how was ever deployed in Afghanistan as part of the Navy? Afghanistan does not border on an ocean.
Kai Brost
Clarksville