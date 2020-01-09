LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

W-SR Robotics thanks supporters
To the Editor:
W-SR Robotics is in the middle of its third year of existence, which wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors and community support! We are two teams and 25 members strong. We’ve appreciated all of the opportunities during this 2019-2020 Skystone Season to be able to share our robots, STEM, and fellowship with service organizations, companies, and community groups.
Sincere thanks to our many sponsors: Dairy Queen, David and Judy Stewart, Dr. Ann Rathe, Dennis and Kathy Baker, Jane Zehr, Flint Hills Resources, Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, UEA, Meyer Pharmacy, John Deere, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, P&K, Zinpro, TDS, Taylor Physical Therapy, First National Bank, Wartburg, Geater Manufacturing, PF&E, Waverly Utilities, Haaland Construction, State Farm, Rada, Fidelity Bank, Lions Club, Starvin J Ranch, MidAmerican Energy, Tatroe Electric, Thrivent Financial. Jerry Roling Motors, and Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
We invite the community to our third annual Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Bock Gym, where we will give our judges’ presentations, demonstrate our robots, and have the robotics room open for everyone to see. We also invite the community to attend our League Championship in Denver on Jan. 11, and to our own Super Qualifier meet at the W-SR Middle School on Feb. 1, where we hope to be competing and represent everyone well! Matches on those two dates will run from about 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. We hope to see you there!
Ryan Sand and Caleb Hein
Wave Droids No. 13206 and Shell Bots No. 14736
W-SR Robotics
Support the W-SR Community Schools Foundation
To the Editor:
I worked in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for 25 years and retired as an Elementary/Middle School Principal. Some of my fondest memories include special student events such as field days, senior breakfasts, earth day events, informances, variety shows, concerns, and — of course — the first day of school each year.
My wife and I have three graduates of W-SR and because of their K-12 experiences they have an appreciation for academic, music, arts, and athletics. All of my children were able to receive scholarships through the Go-Hawk Scholarship fund, which is now a part of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation.
We want to continue giving back to the scholarship fund because we strongly believe that any post-secondary education (four year, two year, trade school, certification) is the most empowering thing anyone can do for themselves.
The W-SR Community Schools Foundation is a growing organization which needs hands, voices, and dollars to make an impact for all of our students. I volunteer my time because the Foundation’s focus is creating opportunities for ALL W-SR students.
Please consider giving your time, talents, and/or earnings to support the Foundation and the work the organization does in recognizing the hard work of students and staff!
For more information about the Foundation, visit www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation or contact wsrfoundation@wsr.k12.ia.us
Roger Wilcox
Waverly
Thoughts of Christmas at war
To the Editor:
Brought to mind was Christmas Eve of 1941. I tried to think of something else but my thoughts always returned to that last peaceful Christmas Eve.
Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. The U.S. had declared war on Japan, Germany and Italy. The full impact of the war was not felt yet but the young guys in our group knew that very soon we must get involved.
Our group consisted of six couples all in an age that we expected to be drafted or to enlist in one of the military programs.
So we went to the Tromar’s ballroom and we danced until the ballroom closed.
Had the greatest time that can be imagined.
After we left the ball room we all went to one of the better known hotels where a suite of rooms had been reserved for us so we continued dancing and a lot of loud talk, some of which was a result of a little too much alcohol.
When we had left home to celebrate Christmas Eve there had been very little snow on the ground but while we were celebrating it snowed very hard and several inches had accumulated along with a wind that blew the snow into very large drifts.
None of us were prepared for this but our young men had on suits and dress shoes so we were somewhat prepared. I did not drink so I was the designated driver so I planned to take Rosalene home first. We could see that there was some big snow piles at the front door of her home. So like a hero I carried her to the front door but I missed the steps and set her down in a drift up to her hips. She teased me about this for the 71 years that we were married.
This was the very last time that our group celebrated Christmas Eve.
All of the young men went into the military service, some saw some very terrible things, some returned with a mental condition which required time to return to normal. None were killed. An estimated 400,000 of pour finest were. Four hundred thousand is more than the population of Waterloo and Cedar Falls combined. When the people who have given authority start talking war this should be remembered.
Personal ego must be set aside when foreign problems arise. Those of us in the general population must realize what a terrible thing war will become.
War is wrong.
Maurice Campbell
Waverly
Roe was a mistake
To the Editor:
Every year, every decade and every century, we try to improve our situation and learn from our mistakes. One lethal mistake was the Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court on Black Monday, Jan. 22, 1973.
Middle school and high school students are taught in biology class that human life begins at conception. We learned that the spermatozoa from the male and the ova (egg) from the female no longer exist after they have joined together in fertilization. There is no longer that spermatozoa nor that ova. Once fertilization is successful the cell is now a zygote and as it multiplies over eight weeks, it becomes an embryo which grows for another eight weeks to become a fetus which continues to develop until birth when we call it an infant, then a toddler, then a teen and finally an adult, There is a continuum from the fertilization which is the miracle of a brand new human life being created. At no time is that fertilized ova not a human being at some stage of development.
May the year 2020 be the year that we, as a civilized society experience the epiphany of the miracle of human life from conception and expunge legal abortion from our vocabulary. And, amend the Iowa Constitution to declare that abortion is not a guaranteed right in our state.
Edna Brunkhorst
Waverly
My pride in America
To the Editor:
I’ve been blessed to walk this beautiful Iowa for eight decades now. I have had experiences that my grandchildren can only read about.
I was the third of five brothers in our family. Dad always rented and I never heard the word, “poor.” I mean, every boy in my class had patches sewn on the knees of their jeans. One of my earliest memories was when Mom told Dad she wanted to fry some chicken for supper. I was in the front yard when Dad came carrying a rooster under his arm.
I turned and saw Mom coming out of the house with what looked like a pail of hot steaming water. I turned back to my dad just in time to see him, swing the rooster out holding his head, pulling off the head and dropping the carcass to the ground.
Mom picked him up, dipped him in the hot water and we all got to pick feathers off the bird. If my granddaughters had been there I’m sure they would be vegetarians for life.
The year I think was 1946, maybe ‘47, when on my dad’s shoulders, to get a better view, I watched as dozens of men in Army uniforms got off a train at the Spencer depot. I had to plug my ears to endure the roar of the crowd. My pride in America was born. I now understood what that Pledge we recited every morning was really about.
When I turned 14, my mother got a work permit so I could get a job. That summer I moved into my grandma’s basement and became a stock boy at Cliff’s SuperValu. I graduated from high school, got married and started raising a family.
I lost a big chunk of my American pride in November 1963. I don’t care what the Warren Report states. I’m convinced Oswald wasn’t the only sniper in Dallas that day. I think JFK had more presidential talent in his little finger than all four men carved on Mount Rushmore.
And Nixon, just a bad president all around.
Today, my pride in America is being tested… again. I have never seen a president spit on everyday like Trump has been. It’s hard for me to understand how well schooled, talented people in D.C. cab get out of bed, look in the mirror and say to themselves,”How can I make the president of the United States miserable?”
Congress, both Republican and Democrat, a day is coming in November when you will hear our voice loud and clear. My vote counts.
And yours does, too.
Dick Groth
Waverly
Check electronic devices after crashes
To the Editor:
Drivers that kill or injure someone else with the excessive speed for conditions, or carelessness, or distraction (texting or on the phone) should be arrested and punished by our criminal justice system. These are not “just accidents.” Drivers do the above “on purpose.”
All electronic and communication devices should be examined after every crash. The vehicle’s computer should be examined to find out “how fast was it going 10 seconds before the crash.”
It isn’t 1950 anymore. Technology could stop speeding, phone use, and texting while driving, but our hypocritical so called “pro-life lawmakers” won’t allow any of such technology to come in. They’re “pro-death“ on this. They call it “an intrusion on their freedom.” Google search for “intelligent speed adaptation.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner