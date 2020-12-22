LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

An adult letter to Santa for 2021
To the Editor:
Dear Santa:
Maybe you can help me out next year. 2020 has been an awful year. COVID-19 has affected so many lives among many other issues in America. Our country, as many other countries, has suffered many losses, and this pandemic has crippled our economy and we had a president that weighed in on entire thing. Some saw this and some did not. Nonetheless, I was one that did. This being said, I am asking for the following issues for to put in your bag for me for 2021 if you would:
1.) A cure for Cancer, ALS, Diabetes, Dementia, etc. Just to name a few.
2.) Homes for the homeless, jobs for the unemployed, welfare checks for those who cannot work and food for them whom cannot eat even if those that think they can, it should not matter.
3.) Drug and alcohol abuse centers for those who need them so they ca overcome the addictions that them unhealthy and stuck in their situations. Treatment centers rehabilitation instead of incarcerate.
4.) Black lives matter and blue lives matter: An understanding that will touch all people and get rid of the racism involved. All Lives Matter, so this really should not be a problem and should be something taught at home and in school and especially church.
5.) I have watched a very over worked Health Care System. All that has been asked of people is to be careful, wear masks and social distance. Many people have died. Many seem to have lived in the ME world and did not care who they infected until it actually affected their personal space. Please make them more aware this year.
6.) I would like our Senate to respect the American people more than fear the president of America. I would like them to represent the American people more than they represent their greedy corporations. I would like them to honor our Constitution once again. I do not believe they remember putting their hand on the bible and taking their oath.
7.) If you can help with these issues Santa, I appreciate it. If not, it was worth a shot. I will hope for the best.
Merry Christmas
Sandy Rustad
Waverly
Is Salmon wanting to be Regents president?
To the Editor:
When I read Rep. Salmon’s Capital Corner this past week [At risk: Free speech at Regents Universities, Dec. 10], I was surprised that she wasn’t running for the presidency of the State Board of Regents, instead of acting like our local representative. Like much of what Mrs. Salmon writes, it’s a lot of sound and fury when one looks at reports from local media of what actually happened.
What Mrs. Salmon neglects to mention about the Iowa case is the person involved provided the following quote: “The school administration has done well at being responsive to potential concerns regarding this issue. They have provided upcoming opportunities for students to meet with administration members to discuss an inclusive, equitable, and safe environment for all members of the College of Dentistry. I, along with other students at the College of Dentistry, look forward to continued collaboration with administration members as we all seek to constantly improve as individuals and as a community.” (Daily Iowan Oct. 26). Hardly the browbeating of an innocent, upstanding conservative by heathen, untrustworthy, cannibal liberals.
As for the Iowa State kerfuffle, the professor’s syllabus was already under review prior to being released by “an anonymous student in Clark’s class to the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, and their article has since gained traction on major networks such as Fox News” (Iowa State Daily Aug. 20). School had barely started yet!
Of course, instead of the matter being corrected by proper ISU procedures, yet another “Liberals are mean to us! Waaah!” meme was launched into the conservative media echo chamber.
And finally, regarding the right to life group in UNI, even the students who initially voted against the chapter realized their mistake – “student government representatives had even argued that the initial decision was erroneous.” (WCF Courier Oct. 26). President Nook made the right decision as the student judiciary was concerned that the Right to Life group would attract the same violent demonstrators that haunt legal abortion clinics nationwide. The group disavowed any potential violence. Again, the system worked.
It seems Mrs. Salmon would rather toss around terms like “Outrageous!” “Tyranny!” “Dangerous!” “Fire them!” to fire up her supporters over imaginary inflammatory social issues in areas outside her district (like non-existent free speech attacks) instead of sharing actual legislative goals with all her local constituents for the upcoming session.
One would expect, if she’s serious about looking out for us taxpayers, she can be counted on to review Gov. Reynolds’ potential misuse of COVID-19 funds. Or sharing our state’s strategy for rolling out vaccines when many county health departments (like Buchannan next door) have zero budget for health care support due to years of Republican neglect.
Given the tenor of her recent “reports,” it only confirms that our elected representatives in the Republican party in Iowa have matched the tone of the national GOP – a party in the image of President Trump in which the only policy is perceived grievance against anyone not straight, Christian or white and the only action is domination over all perceived enemies on (in Mrs. Salmon’s oft-used phrase) “The Left™.”
During the Trump presidency (which despite any number of debunked conspiracy theories Mrs. Salmon espouses — sorry to break it to you – he still lost bigly in a fair election), we learned that anything that didn’t fit the GOP fantasy narrative was fake news. Anything we read from Mrs. Salmon and her cabal of fellow “Republicans” in the Statehouse over the next several months should be dismissed as fake rage.
Daniel Brown
Janesville
These changing times
To the Editor:
The computer age has pretty much passed me by. I feel some guilt when I ask someone to find a record or something with theirs.
My education is somewhat lacking, but I can set the engine speed and the horsepower of a 3600 locomotive. How many can do that, computers or not?
Now there is a movement that seems to be worldwide, not the virus, but a fashion movement among men to grow beards and mustaches. Why? Does a beard make them feel more masculine. I can think of no other reason.
I asked my lady hair stylist and she thought they were too lazy to shave. I can’t think that is right. Surely taking care of a beard and mustache requires more time than the two minutes it takes to me to shave. It has to be kept clean, maybe, has to be be kept nicely trimmed and in some cases tinted a bit.
Last month, we watched The Masters gold tournament. Several of the players have grown beards. Most neatly trimmed and well taken care of. One exception was Dustin Johnson. He was full grown, cheeks, throat, chin, under his nose and across his mouth.
When Dustin won The Masters, his beautiful wife ran out on the 18th green and threw her arms around him. Of course she was happy for him. He had just won The Masters and $2 million.
I watched closely when they kissed. She had to have a mouthful of hair. Maybe if I was to let my beard grow it might cut a couple of strokes off my golf game. If so, there would never be a hairy kiss coming my way.
Whatever happened to sloppy passionate kisses?
Maurice Campbell
Waverly
Never such a sore loser
To the Editor:
President Trump constantly trying to overturn the fair and secure election, and his radical supporters going violent. It’s like something that happens only in “tyrannical/dictatorship” governments like in the old Soviet Union, or North Korea, or in the Congo. He’ll have to be “bulldozed out of office.”
In all of American history, was there ever such a sore loser of the election? I detest the Republican effort to suppress/block out votes from the poor and minorities. The ultra rich already have too much control over our lawmakers.
Herman Lenz
Sumner