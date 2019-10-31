LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Adam Hoffman for mayor
To the Editor:
It is with great pleasure and honor that I throw my full support behind, Adam Hoffman, mayoral hopeful.
I have known Adam Hoffman for six-plus years. In that time, I have had the opportunity to work with him on several occasions in which we shared the same passion and drive to support community non-profit organizations in order to help provide services to those who need it from veterans with PTSD to children and adults with diabetes and autism. Adam is a team player and puts his community before himself.
Adam’s professional experiences put him in a position to be a great leader for the city of Waverly. Adam has a comprehensive volume of knowledge, makes sound judgments, and is committed and focused to provide Waverly with the true leadership it needs.
Elections are only a few days away. Get out and vote Adam Hoffman for mayor.
Denver Foote
President, Black Hawk Archers
Evansdale
Where does this leave us?
To the Editor:
With all of the talk recently about new youth ball diamonds and the end of the Champions Ridge era, I find myself wondering what will become of our adult softball leagues.
The original goal set by our city council back in 2007 was to devise a plan that would fulfill the needs of all of our youth ball players, adult ball leagues, and the county fair. Our efforts in the recent past have been spent supporting Champions Ridge because almost every player from age 3 to 70-plus can utilize a multipurpose diamond. We were in turn promised to have a home at the Champions Ridge diamonds for all of our needs.
This promise has been terminated due to the lack of support from our current City Council. I have seen a lot of articles regarding the youth, and a few regarding the fair, but nothing at all about the adult leagues.
The city hasn’t previously had any issues with supporting adult golf, adult cross country skiing, adult swimming, adult weight lifting, adult racket ball, adult pickleball, adult jogging, adult biking, etc, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year going to the golf course, The W, and the trail system.
While I agree that serving our youth ball players is the highest priority, I would also like to at least see a plan for where our adult leagues will be playing in the future or what improvements will be made if we are to continue to play on our incredibly outdated fields.
We run a profitable softball league and have hosted several fundraiser tournaments to raise money for Champions Ridge. We do not receive any taxpayer funding to run our leagues and we pay rent to the city for the use of the Memorial Park ball diamonds right now.
We do need a home and would hope that the city would provide a good one as they do for the rest of the adult activities. Since the mayor publicly proclaimed that Champions Ridge was dead, no one has been in contact with any of the adult softball board members with any information on how they plan to address our needs with a youth ball diamond project and a major pool renovation project.
In closing, I ask that all of the city council candidates please weigh in on this matter and let us know what your plans are for the adult leagues that are here in town. There are a lot of voting citizens of Waverly that will await your responses.
Brad Burman
Waverly Adult Softball President
Waverly