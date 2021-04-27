LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just think about this…
To the Editor:
Just a few things to think about.
Open borders, increase in Illegal immigration, drugs coming into our country, criminals and terrorists, and kids packed in pens.
Gun control, take away our guns and only criminals will have them. The safest states have less control.
The first thing coercive states do is disarm the populace. Students need to be educated, not indoctrinated. Georgia passes a bill to insure fair elections. MLB pulls the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and moves it to Denver. They said the law was racist and some people wouldn’t be able to vote. It didn’t bother them to move the game out of highly black town to a mostly white town. Some of the states where these people, who are complaining, live have much more restrictive laws than Georgia’s new law. The media misrepresents things to make it look like they want it to look in order to influence people. COVID-19 bill? Nine percent went for COVID. Infrastructure bill? Anything and everything is included in infrastructure. Global warning? Bill Gates wants to dim the sun. Pack the Supreme Court?
I think about the children of Israel. When they turned away from God, he punished them in different ways. They say church attendance is down. COVID-19 is responsible for some of that. Are we turning away from God? Are we being punished?
Darrol Kohagen
Sumner