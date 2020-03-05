LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support the W-SR Community Schools Foundation
To the Editor:
I’m a 1995 W-SR graduate, and currently have three children in the school district. My youngest will start kindergarten next fall.
One of my favorite W-SR memories was the Environmental Ed canoe trip led by John Verdon and Dave Sage. The real-life experience of “roughing it” and being a part of nature for two days was so memorable.
I give to the Foundation to help make an impact on current and future students. I believe it’s an avenue to help teachers enhance the overall learning experience with special opportunities that further encourage creativity.
As the Foundation grows, it would be great to fund all of the grant requests that are submitted. This cycle, we had 16 applicants and could fund 5 or 6 of the requests. I would love to see the day when we’re able to fully fund them all! To me, that goal helps set our district apart and makes our communities a place that current and future families will want to call home.
For more information about the Foundation, visit www.wsr.k12.ia.us/foundation or contact wsrfoundation@wsr.k12.ia.us
Ryan Keller
Waverly
Brother helped save a life
To the Editor:
With Easter on the horizon, I’d like to share an inspiring experience. Some time ago Janet and I traveled to Owatonna, Minnesota, to spend a brief holiday with my two younger brothers and wives.
Larry lives in Hudson, Wisconsin, and Galen lives in Spencer. On our first day, the wives decided to go shopping — imagine that! — us guys headed for Cabela’s. At lunchtime headed for the food court located on the balcony.
There, Galen asked us to follow him. He lead us to a door marked, “Club Members Only” Galen is an avid fisherman (only six tackle boxes of lures) and a good customer of Cabela’s. Seeing Galen’s card, she welcomed us and invited us to help ourselves.
We found a table with me on one side and my two brothers across from me. During a casual conversation Larry held up his hand which made me pause. Larry got up and calmly walked to the table behind him. There, I saw a young father holding his 8-month-old son on his knee while slapping him on the back. The mother was holding the infant’s arms up in the air telling him to cough.
Larry held out his arms and said, “I can help.” Without hesitation the father handed his red-faced son to Larry, who placed the infant over his left elbow. Grasping the infants face in his left hand he lowered his arm so the head was below the body.
With the flat of his right hand he slapped the infant firmly on the back, followed by a second slap, and on the third slap I saw my brothers left hand flench as he grabbed something, lifted the child who was now crying loudly and handed him to the father and said, “He will be fine.”
Larry returned to our table, sat down and said, “Sorry for the interruption. Where were we?”
I was speechless taking in the experience I had just witnessed. Larry told me as a security officer for the 3M company in St. Paul, Minnesota, he attended many training sessions on first aid, including choking.
On the way back to the hotel he made a comment that made an impression on me. He said, Kinda makes you wonder why on this particular day at that particular time we were sitting at that particular table.”
A stroke of faith. You decide.
Dick Groth
Waverly