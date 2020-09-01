Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Disappointed with bridge decision

To the Editor:

I was disappointed in the City Council’s decision on the Green Bridge. One week we read of the possibility of saving a section of the bridge and of three possible locations for it. A few days later we read that the Council has made a decision for its destruction.

Future citizens of Waverly will wonder why we were so short-sighted that we destroyed this historical, architectural gem of Waverly’s history and were unwilling to save a section as a memorial. When they learn it was to save a few thousand dollars, they will be shocked.

Are there enough of use willing to raise the $55,000 to save this bit of history? Contact members of the City Council.

Edgar Zelle

Waverly

Vote Egli for Senate 32

To the Editor:

When I had the privilege of representing Senate District 32 I made a priority of visiting every community door-to-door and partaking in community celebrations every year, not just during an election year. I was there to listen to folks concerns and share what the legislature was doing to address these concerns. I know first and foremost the needs of our rural schools as I have seen the funding cuts and decreased accessibility and opportunity for our students. Also, consider the dubious decision to reopen schools at the present time and conditions.

The on-going mental and physical healthcare crisis has not been adequately addressed. Rural infrastructure including broadband internet must be a priority if our rural communities are to offer a competitive business climate.

One party rule has governed the legislature the last several years. Powerful interest groups have had their way for too long. It is time for a change. I believe Pam Egli can help implement that change. Her education background, willingness to listen, and concern for maintaining the vitality of rural life and Iowa’s great small towns makes her the best choice to represent our Iowa Senate District 32 and she has my full endorsement.

Brian Schoenjahn

Arlington

Former Iowa Senator District 32

LETTERS POLICY:

All letters must be signed and dated. Letters may be edited for clarity and space. Please provide contact information in case our staff has questions.

Letters are published at the discretion of the Waverly Newspapers staff. The opinions on this page do not represent those of Waverly Newspapers.

Send letters to opinion@waverlynewspapers .com, fax to 352-5135 or mail to 311 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.

EMAIL IS THE PREFERRED METHOD OF RECEIPT.