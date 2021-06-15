LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

GOP priorities questioned
To the Editor:
Lawmakers have a hell of a poor judgement when using “personal freedom” to oppose a ban on handheld devices while driving, enforcement cameras, speed limits and any kind of “crash prevention laws/enforcement.”
“Freedom” does not apply when drivers or any kind of activity endangers or kills other lives.
Most of the Republican lawmakers claim to be “pro-life,” but they turn “pro-death on crash prevention,” because they get their election funding from big trucking, big money/big business and places that don’t want any effective law enforcement to prevent crashes, because such places think time, profits, schedules and convenience are worth more than the lives that get snuffed out on the roads.
There’s nothing in the Bible to say you cannot drive our machine as fast as it will go, or that you cannot talk on your phone or text while driving, or that you must stop at red lights and stop signs, so they find nothing wrong with the murder and manslaughter that comes with it. The only narrow minded thing they know is their tyrannical control over women’s wombs.
If they were truly “pro-life,” they’d favor anything that would reduce crashes. They’d even be working for intelligent speed adaptation (Google search for that), and technology to stop phone use and texting while driving. Just try to get any of that through the Legislature.
Herman Lenz
Sumner