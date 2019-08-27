Families should be scared of water
To the Editor:
A recent article from the Farm Bureau is claiming Iowa families don’t have any reason to be scared to drink Iowa’s water. This claim left me in a state of shock considering Iowa has over 750 impaired waterways.
It goes to explain that 98% of Iowans received water that met all the health-based drinking water standards. Sure, that’s true – if you base it solely off the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards that were set over 50 years ago. Standards that current science has shown to be completely outdated and too high to protect against cancer and harmful pregnancy outcomes.
The article goes on to paint the picture that most of Iowa’s water pollution is due to natural disasters (like flooding) and that “agriculture is often the scapegoat.” That’s a completely ridiculous claim, as there are tons of research to prove that industrial agriculture is the leading cause of water pollution in the U.S. and around the world.
Claiming that Iowa’s waterways are safe and that Iowans have nothing to worry about is a blatant disregard for the safety of our communities. Iowans know that Big Ag companies (like the Farm Bureau) are responsible for polluting Iowa’s waters. We need mandatory rules and regulations on Big Ag corporations, not voluntary ones, if we ever hope to overcome Iowa’s clean water crisis.
Keisha Perkins
Iowa CCI Member
Norwalk
Save the Ridge
To the Editor:
The Mayor and some council members and city administrator insists on developing ball diamond at the Parkway area, with no mention of adult diamonds.
The task force set up to consider other areas for ball diamonds came away in the first meeting with a location, blueprints, diamond specifications all provided by Modern Designs and Martin Leary who is not in favor of Champions Ridge, with no mention of cost to build.
Will be interesting to watch four or five little league teams, couple of girls softball teams, two senior league teams and a miracle league team all trying to squeeze in there. While a couple soccer teams are there also. Neighbors will be able to sell parking passes.
So, this brings a few questions that will have to be answered.
At the direction of Mayor Soash, City Council and the city administrator, we were told to raise a million dollars, exceed that in seven months, we were told to have drawn up construction documents and plans, which we did and using donors money to do this.
Now that Mayor Soash will not let Champions Ridge proceed, is he and the city going to pay back donors?
Will the fair get their deed or have to take other recourse to start construction this fall?
Will the Neal Smith Estate want his land back as it was given at a discounted price to be used for the fair and ball diamonds only?
Will we have a two-lane bridge on Bremer Ave.?
Will we have a nine-hole city golf course, not 18?
With all these diets going on in Waverly, will we be so skinny no one will recognize us any more?
Lots of questions and no answers, maybe we will get some at election time?
Dean Mitchell
Waverly
Learn to tell time, program lights
To the Editor:
Two suggestions for the City of Waverly. One, purchase large face, easy-to-read watches for the employees who set the traffic light intervals, and two, teach them to tell time.
Donald R. King
Waverly