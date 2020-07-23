LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

30 years of ADA
To the Editor:
This week we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This groundbreaking legislation is best known for providing guidelines to make public spaces more accessible. It added grab bars in bathrooms, curb cuts on sidewalks, accessible parking spots, closed captioning, and braille on government signage.
The ADA was built on the idea that segregation is never equal. The greatest way to ensure equal opportunity and dignity for all is to fully integrate everyone into our communities. Before that, people with disabilities were often isolated in hospitals or homes. The Olmstead Supreme Court decision reinforced integration as a civil right.
But Iowa has turned backwards under the current state leadership. The privatization of Medicaid handed companies profits at the expense of the productivity and dignity of our loved ones with disabilities. Our neighbors are stuck in hospitals when they should be home. Their medical equipment, including wheelchairs, is being denied. I am the mom of a child with a life-threatening medical condition. My son doesn’t breathe in his sleep and has Medicaid to cover the nursing he needs but isn’t covered by private insurance. My own family was asked if we would put him in a nursing home.
Iowa is facing a moral crisis. Our tax dollars have been used to profit outsiders at the expense of Iowans who happen to have disabilities. Our neighbors have been telling their horror stories of being isolated and segregated again. Our current state representative has ignored their cries and offered no solutions. There has been no accountability. That will change in November if you vote for me.
Carissa Froyum
Denver
Democratic candidate for House District 63