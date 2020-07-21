LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bartels is a very special place
To the Editor:
My wife of 55 years passed away on July 1st. Janadene had been a resident at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for a little over two years at the time of her passing.
She suffered from a terrible, very rare, neurodegenerative disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy, or simply PSP. It is sometimes misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s because the early symptoms are similar, but it progresses more rapidly and its demands on caregivers increase exponentially. After ten years, I could no longer care for her by myself. Waverly is my hometown and I was familiar with Bartels, so I moved to Eisenach Village to be close to Jan. It was the right decision.
Up until the pandemic, I visited Jan every day to help her at mealtime. Bartels staff members became my co-workers and the residents became my friends. I came to love them all--the staff for the care they provided to my wife and the residents for their concern for her well-being. It’s amazing how they look out for one another. It’s very sad, though, that too many residents have no one who regularly visits them.
Bartels did a terrific job protecting residents during the pandemic. I’m not sure they lost a single one to the virus because the few infected residents who died had serious co-morbid conditions.
If you know and meet a Bartels staff member, a neighbor, a friend, or an acquaintance, put on a rubber glove and give them a high-five. They deserve it!
Brian Harvey
Waverly