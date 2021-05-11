LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vote for Meyers in Ward 2
To the Editor:
We write in support for Julie Meyers in her bid for the now open Ward 2 city council representative.
In making this determination, several key characteristics for anyone desiring to represent us, in any position, come to mind. We favor those who can and will prioritize narrow bands of self-interests with those of the greater community. We are particularly interested in those who will help shape decisions benefitting the underserved, the underrepresented, and for those who face barriers to a higher quality of life many Waverly residents already enjoy. Can they listen intently to those rarely heard? Can they critically evaluate information within today’s frequently misleading and unnecessarily confusing environment? Do they have a history demonstrating the ability to set aside personal interests for those of the greater good? We believe Julie Meyers will provide this type of representation.
We have known Julie for 20-plus years. We watched her nurture four children into successful adulthood. As congregational president, she helped guide our church through tricky, transitional times, a task that required careful listening, respect for differing views, and consensus building. What wonderful practice for serving on the city council. And, like many other Waverly citizens, we watched with amazement as Julie grew a budding business idea into a thriving main street fixture.
We ask all those voting on June 1 in the Ward 2 special election to consider our rationale in support of Julie Meyers.
Jim and Carla Janssen
Waverly
Please help with Jeffrey Rasmussen Park
To the Editor:
To the citizens of Shell Rock and neighboring communities who have any interest and or special memories attached to the Jeffrey Rasmussen Park. My name is Roger Rasmussen, and in an attempt to get input from friends and neighbors about the future of the park, I am providing a special email address for this project. It is jrasmussenpark2021@gmail.com.
The shelter house will have a new roof this summer. Due to the continual erosion of the riverbank, there needs to be a major effort to provide some type of riprap along the entire length of the park.
At the present time, I have offered to help make improvements in the park so that we will continue to have this special asset to our community for many years to come. There is other work to be done in the future to help improve and maintain the park. Therefore, I am making this appeal to each of you for your input and any help that you may be able to provide now and in the future.
As some of you know, the park was named in memory of our son. During the past 30 years, Judy and I were able to spend many special hours working on and in the park. In the years I have left, it is my intention to provide what I can to make it a special place for all that visit the park now and in the future. I want to thank you in advance for any support that you may be able to provide now and in the future.
Roger Rasmussen
Shell Rock
Appearance is everything
To the Editor:
Appearance is meaningful. It appears to me there is a rift within the Waverly City Council and several of its members. The ultimate goal for any council should be to enhance the community and pursue objectives meant to aid and reflect the quality of life for all of its citizens.
By using back channel communications that exclude other council members, Councilman Schneider’s lack of ethics threatens the stability of the council and does nothing to improve the community he represents, let alone makes any sense.
I applaud Councilwoman Ann Rathe and her objectives regarding the use of face masks. The CDC and scientific evidence found in peer-reviewed journals supersede any – make that ANY – news or opinions from other sources. Her views are exactly what our country needs.
As a relative newcomer to this fine city, I do not personally know either Mr. Schneider or Ms. Rathe. But, what I do know is that the person or persons who choose to represent the community should do just that. It appears Councilman Schneider, with his secretive rhetoric, has violated community trust and his actions do not promote the betterment of Waverly.
In this case, appearance is everything.
Mike Leedom
Waverly
Can GOP refute ‘The Big Lie’?
To the Editor:
I can’t remember which pundit proposed the following test for GOP officeholders, so I’m unable to attribute the exact quote. The gist is simple – every elected Republican official should answer the following two questions with a simple one word answer:
1.) Who won the 2020 election? Biden.
2.) Were the elections fair? Yes.
Any other answer simply confirms that the “Big Lie” – that the election was stolen from Donald Trump in some sort of conspiracy – is still believed and actively promoted. A recent CNN poll showed that 70% of Republicans still believe the election was stolen. I imagine our own Rep. Sandy Salmon still believes the election was stolen given her own acceptance of various voting conspiracy theories after the election. However, I’ve not seen any statements from Speaker Grassley or State Sen. Johnson on the subject of Trump losing the election. I’d be curious about their on-the-record responses.
Establishment Republicans have a reason to be concerned that the party may not snap back to it’s pre-Trump coalition given Trump’s ongoing grievance over losing and his continual promotion of the “Big Lie.” Historically, American conservatives have a habit of regarding any disagreement with them as an existential threat to their very existence. Fear and rage have been the glue that kept the coalition of social conservatives and low tax business types together for decades. That used to mean that liberals, Blacks, feminists, gays, socialists, etc. could be counted on as being the boogeymen under the bed coming to destroy their way of life.
Based on the lie, Republicans are now focusing their rage internally and attacking their own leadership for not being sufficiently loyal to the former president. With party leaders in disarray, the old playbook – culture war distraction, white grievance, more complaining about Democratic policies with zero alternatives to offer – may still work. Republicans, who have zero credibility on fiscal issues and even less on moral leadership after the Trump years, are fighting to be more and more like Trump. Given the reality of the 2020 election, their fantasy is not a recipe for electoral success.
Dan Brown
Janesville