LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The worst loser
To the Editor:
Trump has to be the worst sore-headed loser we’ve ever had of the presidential elections, but I’m not surprised.
He “denies” he lost the election, just like he “denied” there’s any climate change, “denied” that the coronavirus would be a big killer, “denies” the advice of top health experts that we should wear face masks and be socially distant, but instead makes a mockery of their advice.
One of his TV news events, I got a message from him that said, “Throw your face masks away, join in with the crowd, and fire that top-notch health expert who keeps advising us to be cautious.” He’s a chronic “denier,” and will have to be bulldozed out of the White House.
The Democrats weren’t nearly aggressive enough in Iowa. They let the Republicans get away with extreme statements like “liberal abortionists” and “defund the police.” The Democrats should have thrown something back at them like, “The Republicans will take away your right of free choice in bodily affairs and use of birth control,” and, “The Democrats want the police funding to go into police reform and retraining and into justice reform.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner
Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act of 2019
To the Editor:
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Kyle Rotz
Tripoli