LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Froyum will be a voice for all
To the Editor:
I am voting for Carissa Froyum to be our Representative in the Iowa House. She is in favor of affordable health services, public primary and secondary education, broadband for rural areas and strong rural communities.
She opposes Sandy Salmon. Froyum will work to give priority and funding to public primary and secondary education, to bring Iowa’s student results back to the top levels of the world, overcoming years of Republican neglect. Republicans turned over funds for medical and care services of Iowa’s needful elderly and challenged population to profit-seeking corporate entities whose executives are getting salaries in the high hundreds of thousands, while payments to care facilities (such as Bartels) and hospitals are delayed and reduced.
Broadband services for rural areas were promised by Gov. Branstad before he left for China over three years ago. Still, there is no plan from the Republican governor and legislature to bring broadband services to rural Iowans.
Carissa Froyum will be a voice for us all in Iowa. She will advocate for these priorities, for all Iowans. Vote for change for all Iowans; vote for Froyum. Thank you.
David Fredrick
Waverly
An Egli vote is for change
To the Editor:
It is time for a change in our state senate, and I believe firmly in Pam Egli’s ability to help implement that change. I have watched Pam really listen to the issues facing Iowans and seek out resources to understand them. Her strong interests are in the areas of healthcare, education, and rural quality of life.
Iowa was once viewed as having the best education in the nation, but no longer is that the case.
Pam is a longtime respected teacher in the Waverly-Shell Rock community. She was a teacher for my children, so I am well aware of her abilities. Because of her strong background in education, she has been endorsed by the Iowa State Education Association.
The recent pandemic has made us ever more aware of the need to improve our healthcare services. Pam believes in access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs for all, and the need to improve healthcare for seniors. Iowa’s mental health care services are ranked as one of the lowest in the nation. Pam is committed to improving mental health services in Iowa.
Having lived in Iowa all of her life, Pam plans to work toward improving our rural quality of life by improving infrastructures and broadband internet services.
Barb McWhirter
Waverly
Egli has put in the work for election
To the Editor:
Pam Egli’s campaign for the Iowa State Senate has been incredibly effective. Unlike her opponent, who seems to be taking re-election for granted, Egli has been everywhere in the district. This retired teacher is well-organized and tireless. She knows how to listen. She’ll represent us well!
One of the most important reasons for my support of Pam is that she spent three decades as a public school teacher. There is not one long-serving public school teacher on the Iowa Senate’s Education Committee, and so we need someone of her experience in that role.
Pam also grew up in a small Iowa town, spent summers on her grandparent’s farm, graduated from Wartburg and has been active in Waverly for many, many years. She’s one of us, and despite the fact I’ve been a Republican for many years (although now an Independent) I’ll be voting for Pam Egli.
William E. Hamm