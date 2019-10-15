LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Watch for pedestrians on crosswalks
To the Editor:
On Oct. 4, a woman almost killed me — and she doesn’t even know it.
On this morning I waited for the ‘pedestrian walk’ light and began to cross Bremer Avenue, at the corner in front of the Bremer County Museum, only to find myself in the path of a pickup truck, the driver of which had turned left (west) with the left turn green arrow. He was coming off south Fourth Street, heading in the direction of the public library (or wherever). He glanced at me but gave no indication that I had the right-of-way as he raced through the intersection only inches in front of me. I took a deep breath and kept walking.
Seconds later, a woman came roaring around the same corner, her eyes fixed on the green left turn arrow and the open road on Bremer directly in front of her. She did not make eye contact with me, but her vehicle almost did. I found myself walking backwards in order to avoid a quick trip to the Waverly Health Center (where a check of my blood pressure would have indicated a racing pulse).
This is a plea to drivers who traverse our urban corridors to please keep their eyes open for pedestrians, honor the ‘pedestrian walk’ lights (which give people on foot the absolute right-of-way) and, for heaven sake, slow down! Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street were not designed to be racetracks. It’s not worth injuring or killing someone who is trying to cross the street, simply in order to get where you want or need to go five minutes sooner.
I’m always thankful for one more day of life. I am especially so today.
Mike Sherer
Ward 4 Councilman
Waverly
Glaser is a professional, engaged community member
To the Editor:
On Nov. 5, those of us in Ward 2 will be able to cast our vote for a new member on the City Council. I endorse Kris Glaser.
How do I know Kris? A few years ago, he was my direct manager when I worked at Terex Global Business Services. While supporting West Coast manufacturing operations through our centralized accounting group, Kris led our team, through collaborative work practices, to meet our deadlines month after month with quality results.
As a manager, he was supportive and appreciative. When there were tough decisions to be made, he listened to input from knowledgeable professionals, reaching conclusions based on facts and reason. He was well respected within the organization. When he left to take a position with Cedar Valley Hospice, we parted as neighbors and friends.
As a City Council member, Kris would bring those same attributes to the council team. He would serve with integrity and honesty, much in the same way that Dan McKenzie did before him, maintaining a continuity of great leadership.
As a constituent, I expect a person on the council to listen to input from everyone, but to also gather factual information on an issue to be resolved. I do not expect my representative to always agree with my position, but I place my trust in them to reach a good decision based on their research. I know Kris Glaser will do just that. He will be thoughtful and respectful of the responsibilities of being part of the team which strives to keep our community vibrant. Please join me in voting for Kris for Ward 2 on Nov. 5.
Debbe Baker
Waverly