LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

To every thing, there is a season
To the Editor:
Remember when the song, “Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is a Season)”, by the Byrds, was popular? According to Wikipedia, “The song became an international hit in late 1965 when it was adapted by the American folk rock group the Byrds; reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on December 4, 1965. The lyrics are taken almost verbatim from the Book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, as found in the King James Version (1611) of the Bible. Ecclesiastes is traditionally ascribed to King Solomon.”
As you read the lyrics, perhaps you will begin humming the familiar tune?
To everything, (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose under heaven.
A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, a time to reap that which is planted;
A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together;
A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
A time to gain that which is to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;
A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
A time of love, and a time of hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.
Interesting that the lyrics (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8) has a timeless message to ALL people. Perhaps a plea for peace? Even more interesting, as one continues reading in the book of Ecclesiastes, is a final message and a warning to mankind, “The conclusion, when all has been heard, is fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person. For God will bring every act to judgment, every thing which is hidden, whether it is good or evil” (12:3-4).
So yes, to every thing there is a season.
Peggy Wilhelms
Shell Rock