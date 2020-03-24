Don’t cry for me, America
To the Editor:
I’ve previously written letters to the editor decrying the federal government’s profligate spending. Our budget deficit for the current fiscal year will exceed $1 trillion, and the national debt as of February 2020 exceeds $23 trillion.
While we should have been using this time of relative prosperity to get our national debt under control, our spending has been out of control at almost record levels. And, we’ve been financing our spending with additional debt, including unnecessary tax breaks.
Now, with the pandemic, we have little financial flexibility to address the crisis. No one seems to be talking about it, but the republic is in serious financial trouble, and our situation has been worsened by President Trump.
Mr. Trump apparently believes the federal government can declare bankruptcy like his companies have done several times. Further, the Republican Party, in which I was formerly a long-time member, looks more like the Argentinian Peronists than the Republican Party of Lincoln (or even Bush).
Where is Evita Peron when we need her?
William E. Hamm
Waverly