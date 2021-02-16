LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Feeling shame over 2nd Trump acquittal
To the Editor:
When I awoke this morning, the day after a handful of United States Senators – including the two from Iowa – voted against healing the worst chapter in our country’s history, I felt a tremendous amount of shame. This shame is directly on the backs of those who have betrayed their oath to protect, defend and uphold the constitution of our once great democratic nation.
To allow the worst person in history to hold the office of president and then give him free reign to do whatever he chooses, without any consequences, is an aberration on our democracy.
Let’s assume that a president can perpetrate any act of their choosing prior to leaving office, not unlike what the former president has done. Suppose President Biden, on Jan. 19, 2029, decides to assassinate every red-state public official from the county level on up. Since he will be gone the next day, there are no repercussions, at least according to 43 U.S. Senators and their “interpretation” of the Constitution, in that you can’t impeach a president once he/she is out of office.
History will not be kind to those who chose to put their party and personal gain ahead of everything good and decent. Shame on you Sens. Grassley and Ernst. Congratulations on leaving your mark on the trash heap of history.
Mike Leedom
Waverly