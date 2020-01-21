LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Diamonds budget inducing sticker shock
To the Editor:
The preliminary budget forecast for the youth diamonds at the Cedar River Parkway complex coming in at almost $4 million was a bit of a surprise for taxpayers.The former mayor and some council members pledged to have the city build these diamonds for the youth.
According to figures released by the ball diamonds task force recently, site preparation and restrooms would cost $598,000, there would be $310,000 for utilities, $44,000 for electrical and parking lot lighting, $284,000 to build the parking lot, $197,000 for sidewalks and batting cages paving, $666,000 for field construction, $333,000 for the Miracle Field, and $1.4 million for the buildings and bleachers with a concrete pad. That doesn’t include a playground, field lighting and scoreboards.
A couple questions that were brought up is where are the diamonds for youth in seventh, eighth and ninth grade? Also, community concerns are traffic in residential areas, parking, pedestrians crossing a major roadway, flooding, building on and near a yard waste site or a city dump.
The buzzword in business, industry and schools is consolidation. We encourage the mayor and council to look at a better site to consolidate all youth ball diamonds. We want the youth to have a safe and enjoyable experience playing baseball and softball, so some may want to continue playing in adult leagues in surrounding communities wherever we end up.
Waverly Adult Softball Association Board
Support farmers, vote for Sanders
To the Editor:
I am a 69-year-old grandfather of six, Vietnam War Veteran and board member of Iowa CCI Action Fund. I am not a farmer, but I support Iowa farmers and the work they do for our state and for our country.
Bernie Sanders believes in farms and ranches, too. As President, Sanders will enact a moratorium on factory farms and push for legislative addressing climate change; protecting the environment; and supporting regenerative, sustainable , independent family farming practices.
Our agricultural system has been co-opted by and for big money corporations, leaving our small towns and rural communities economically devastated and our land and water poisoned. Bernie Sanders knows that it will take a massive people’s movement to break Wall Street’s control of our food systems and bring economic opportunity back to our small towns.
That’s why Sanders is the best choice for President: to help “us” win the big changes we need and rebuild the Iowa we want to see to make our State a “Place to Grow” for all Iowans, not just the select few.
Ken Bowen
Iowa City
If not now, then when?
To the Editor:
In the cold of winter of 1776 during the struggle for liberty that had been called forth in the Declaration of Independence of July 4 of that year, Thomas Paine wrote in dismissal of would-be patriots:
“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
In these cold times of noticeable discontent, patriots in Iowa are called to come out on the evening of Feb. 3 to caucus in exercise of the rights of citizenship to assemble, to speak out or stand in silent expression of support of finding ever better ideas and ways to spread the blessings of liberty more bountifully among us all and to our posterity.
Some of us will go and caucus that night in support of Bernie Sanders because he has voiced confidence in us joining together in meeting the challenges of these times as did our grandparents, parents and older siblings in their rendezvous with destiny to such a degree of dedication that they are remembered as the Greatest Generation. And now in our turn as Bernie has clearly posted on the side of his bus, “Not me. Us!”
If it is not us now, when will it ever be? Of failing to show up when and where it counts, Thomas Paine wrote in “Common Sense”:
“The present winter is worth an age, if rightly employed; but, if lost or neglected, the whole continent will partake of the evil; and there is no punishment that man does not deserve, be he who, or what, or where he will, that may be the means of sacrificing a season so precious and useful.”
Sam Osborne
West Branch