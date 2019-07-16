A messy divorce?
To the Editor:
I’m a past member of City Council for 12 years and now an investor in Champions Ridge. As I watch the council meetings concerning Champions Ridge, it is looking like a divorce pending, with no compromise between the city and the ball diamond complex. This is going far too long.
The committee has done their work, have a map of the site and fundraising that Fred Ribich and Terry Hinrichs will restart once the city government gives them a green light.
To the City Council: You have the votes to make this happen. It rests in your vote and no one else in the council chamber has a vote.
As many previous councils’ task was sell bonds to pay for projects, select the architects, engineers and contractors, these professionals do the design and do the work. They do bridges, streets, the fire station, law center, library, The W at Wartburg, the Waverly Area Veterans Post and other items that are attractive to people coming into Waverly for our two golf courses and soccer complex. There is a spring and fall horse sale attended by people from 40-plus states and Canada.
The Waverly population has gone from 4,000 to 10,000 in 50 years and is No. 39 in 900 towns and cities in Iowa.
To all citizens and surrounding communities of Waverly, contact the seven council members and ask to vote for Champions Ridge.
I say thank you to all city employees that keep Waverly very attractive for visitors coming to Waverly. Thank you to all volunteers, especially the firemen that built the Fire Fighters Museum with their labor and donations.
It is time to get behind the committee, their effort to get the ball diamond complex built. Pay for it with the contributions from myself and many others. To citizens of Waverly, the Champions Ridge committee is raising funds to pay for a beautiful addition to Waverly, with no added taxation.
I see the mayor is appointing a task force. Why? He had a history of Champions Ridge in the June 9 paper from 2001-2019 (“The rise and demise of Champions Ridge.”) Now is the time to build and do not put more road blocks that stop a ball diamond complex from being completed.
I agree with the mayor, the ball diamonds have been too long in coming. They are planned for with no further studies, only causing a longer delay.
As a past council member through the ’80s and ’90s…
Edward Fuoss
Waverly
After the laughter
To the Editor:
I used to think the world’s problems could be solved, initially anyway, through humor: Scoff at the craziness in what’s going on and solutions will look doable. Really?
Through limericks, most of them lighthearted, I’ve approached many burning issues, but the problems persist: social media warfare, government paralysis, wackiness we call the “New Normal.” For example, are you annoyed by all those medical commercials on TV?
There now seems to be a new pill
For every conceivable ill.
But most are expensive
With warnings extensive
And side effects worse than the bill.
Turn off the TV and your phone rings — another robocall. Blame politicians? They’re not doing much about robocalls, but they’re making their own news — on TV and through robocalls. I like to push back with a little humor. Remember Rudy Giuliani?
He once was “America’s Mayor,”
Nine-11’s Most Valuable Player.
But when the smoke cleared
He got kinda weird.
He’s now Donald’s Smokescreen Purveyor.
The world’s population continues to balloon, despite my warnings and that plea from Pope Francis:
The pope has made history again,
With words that deserve an Amen.
He said, Change your habits
And don’t breed like rabbits.
(Yes, take your pill nightly at 10).
It’s hard to make light of mass shootings, but it’s absurd that we can’t even have a civil conversation about gun control:
By now we should know there’s no way
To change the well-heeled NRA.
We may have the willpower
But guns have the kill power.
Guess who’s going to carry the day!
Global Warming is daily in the news. Views are changing, but…
We’re told that increased global warming
Is causing increased widespread storming
Plus oceans that rise,
Hot weather that fries
And naysayers still misinforming.
Do I dare touch on religion? No safe zone there. Well, maybe with a fervent prayer:
Lord, save us from dogmatic voodoo
And those who dispatch it like doo-doo.
They know what is best
For all of the rest —
And that, by the way, includes you too.
I haven’t even mentioned the trade wars, health care, abortion, immigration, race and other controversial issues. Not much to laugh about, but we have to start somewhere. Humor can be the beginning — and maybe provide a survival tool for those with a taste for gallows humor. Consider:
Whatever became of civility?
Has rancor subdued all tranquility?
Forget all your fears,
In just a few years
You’ll find your escape in senility.
Seriously, if all of us could lighten up a bit, maybe we could have some real problem-solving discourse — with open minds and temperate language. Don’t laugh. Get involved. Start a conversation with someone who sees things differently. Write a letter. Send an email. Speak up. The New Normal needs some old-fashioned debate.
Robert C. Gremmels
Waverly
How climate change affects outdoor sports
The Outdoor Industry Association is becoming a strong advocate demanding Congressional action on climate change.
Their policy statement points out that the industry and “the nearly 150 million Americans who participate in outdoor activities each year are dependent on climate stability and, as such, are among the first in the United States to experience the negative effects of climate change on an ongoing basis.” They recognize that “The quality of outdoor experiences is diminished from longer, hotter summers, prolonged drought and increasingly devastating forest fires in the West; to unpredictable winters, rising sea levels, flooding, warming waters and reduced river flows.”
Climate change has been affecting and will continue to affect us here locally too in many ways. To begin with, it’s no big secret that golf has been on the decline for several years due to a number of reasons. What may drive the last nail into golf’s coffin is climate change.
Rain is one of the sport’s biggest enemies and the amount of heavy rain in multi-day events has increased in Iowa almost 40% over the past 50 years which corresponds to the 40% decline in the number of rounds played that has been reported by at least one golf course in the Minneapolis area, pushing it to the edge of bankruptcy. With the continued upward trend of high carbon emissions that we currently are on, the number of consecutive days of rain such as we saw this past spring will continue to increase, adversely affecting all outdoor activities. Rain is also baseball’s biggest enemy. The number of postponed professional baseball games due to rain this past spring set a record. And that too will get worse.
And then there’s the matter of extreme heat. Within the next 10 years, we can expect to have at least 30 days each summer when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The number of 90-plus days will double by mid-century and by as early as 2070, the entire three months of summer will exceed 90 degrees, day after day, all summer long. By then, we can expect prolonged drought, entire summers with little or no rain, and one to two months of consecutive days of temperatures between 100 to 110 degrees or higher. The Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts has made projections for each state in the upper Midwest and Northeast that included Iowa based on current carbon emissions and is the source of this information.
The American College of Sports Medicine has published guidelines for youth baseball that recommend cancelling ball games when the heat index (heat plus humidity) exceeds 115 degrees. Temperatures in excess of 100 degrees may be tolerable every now and then, but such temperatures plus high humidity day after day without end all summer long will take a toll on people, physically and mentally.
It can be expected that there will be a significant decline in participation in outdoor activities that require exertion like softball and baseball as global warming continues on its upward course, the effects of which are expected to be readily apparent within the next decade. As our community continues to struggle with planning for the future of the baseball and softball needs for its youth, serious consideration should be given to what those needs are expected to be once the effects of climate change are factored into the equation.
Brian Harvey
Waverly